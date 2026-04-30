Tech

EU Now Requires All Laptops Sold to Have At Least One USB-C Charging Port

The EU USB-C charging law also took effect to Apple devices last February.

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The European Union has officially expanded its universal charging regulation, requiring all newly sold laptops across member countries to support USB-C charging.

The move follows the EU's common charger directive introduced in December 2024, which standardized USB-C ports for smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices.

New USB-C Laptop Charging Rules Take Effect

Laptop
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According to The Irish Times, laptop manufacturers were previously given a 16-month transition period to comply with the updated rules. That deadline officially expired on April 28, making the regulation fully enforceable throughout all 27 EU member states.

Under the new law, every newly released laptop sold within the European Union must include at least one USB-C charging port.

The requirement specifically applies to devices that operate at 100 watts or below, preventing manufacturers from relying exclusively on proprietary charging systems.

For higher-performance devices, including many gaming laptops that require more than 100 watts, traditional charging adapters may still be used. However, these laptops must also support USB-C charging, in addition to their existing power solutions.

EU Aims to Reduce Electronic Waste

According to GSMArena, the expanded USB-C mandate is part of the European Union's broader effort to reduce electronic waste and simplify charging for consumers.

To further support sustainability goals, manufacturers must now offer "unbundled" purchasing options, allowing buyers to purchase laptops without included chargers.

Apple had reportedly transitioned to the USB-C Lightning port after testing it on new iPhone models in 2022.

EU officials believe this approach will encourage consumers to reuse compatible USB-C adapters they already own, helping reduce unnecessary charger production and packaging waste.

Consumers Could Save Millions Annually

According to EU estimates, the transition to a universal USB-C standard could save consumers up to €250 million (or a little over $290 million) each year.

Officials also project that the policy could prevent approximately 11,000 tonnes of electronic waste annually by reducing the amount of discarded chargers and accessories.

The regulation only affects newly introduced laptops and does not apply to second-hand devices or products already available on store shelves before the enforcement deadline.

Originally published on Tech Times

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Eu, Laptops
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