Tech

Apple May Remove MagSafe Charging Standard on Future iPhones, Says Leaker

Future iPhones may lose its proprietary wireless charging.

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Tech Leaker Reveals MagSafe Battery Pack, Charger References Stored in iOS 17 Beta

A new rumor shared by a leaker is claiming that Apple may be planning to remove the MagSafe charging feature from future iPhone models or lineups.

MagSafe has always been one of the most popular additions to the iPhone brand in recent years, as it gave users the wireless charging option, as well as a way to easily attach accessories to the device.

Apple May Remove MagSafe Charging on Future iPhones

Leaker Instant Digital (via Weibo) is claiming that Apple is contemplating the removal of MagSafe charging on iPhones. However, the leaker claims that the company is still debating it, and no final decision has been made.

It was revealed by Instant Digital that Apple also previously debated whether they would add MagSafe charging to the iPad. However, it is widely known that Apple did not push through adding MagSafe to the iPad lineup as plans fell through.

MagSafe Charging on iPhones

According to 9to5Mac's report, it has not been confirmed why Apple is contemplating the removal of MagSafe charging on iPhones despite this being a fan-favorite feature that has received much praise..

The Cupertino tech giant first introduced MagSafe charging on 2020's iPhone 12 series, which delivered Apple's proprietary wireless charging technology and more to its smartphones.

The MagSafe delivered more than expected as Apple was able to offer the MagSafe Battery Pack and other MagSafe accessories like cases, wallets, and more.

Originally published on Tech Times

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