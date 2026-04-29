YouTube is now rolling out the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature to all users around the world who have a Free account on the platform, with the company making it available for both Android and iOS.

The PiP feature has long been available on the YouTube app, but the company has made it exclusive to Premium users.

YouTube Rolls Out Picture-in-Picture For Free Globally

YouTube's support page shared a new announcement regarding its latest decision to roll out the Picture-in-Picture feature for free to all global users across Android and iOS devices.

Only long-form video and non-music content may be played via Picture-in-Picture on Free accounts, which is similar to what Premium Lite subscribers experience.

Those under the regular Premium subscription get to enjoy Picture-in-Picture for all eligible content on YouTube, like long-form videos, music, and non-music content.

Back in 2021, YouTube first rolled out the Picture-in-Picture feature on its streaming platform for iOS and Android, but it was first made available exclusively to select regions.

However, three years after it was first released, Google made it available to be used for free in the US alone.

How to Use Picture-in-Picture on Android, iOS

To use the feature on both Android and iOS, users only need to search for a video, play it via the YouTube platform, and leave it running before swiping up on devices that no longer have a physical button to take them to the home screen.

Essentially, users need to close the YouTube app or go to another app that allows overlaying other platforms over it to proceed watching the playing video using the PiP feature.

Users may also resize the PiP video from YouTube to either be the small or large version of the player that overlays the home screen or other apps, depending on what they need.

Originally published on Tech Times