YouTube is now testing an AI-powered search tool to give users a new experience featuring a conversation-like interaction with the streaming app's search function.

The feature is currently available to YouTube Premium subscribers in its testing phase, and this chatbot-like experience delivers both text and video results.

YouTube Tests AI-Powered Search Tool on Premium

YouTube revealed on its Premium membership page that it is now testing a new feature on the platform, which offers a first-of-its-kind AI-powered search tool that goes beyond traditional searching.

This new approach centers on giving users more than what YouTube has to offer, which is its rich and quality content from different brands, creators, influencers, and more. Think of Google Search's AI Mode features appearing on YouTube but focuses more on the streaming platform's strengths as it also prioritizes offering the best-matched video results to users.

For now, it is limited to YouTube Premium-subscribed members aged 18 and over in the United States using English as the language of their search.

Text and Video Results with Chatbot-like Search

According to CNET's report, the latest test will offer different kinds of search results on the platform, which is different than what users are used to.

The current YouTube search results give users both Shorts and regular YouTube video uploads for users to choose from, with these same results also set to show up on non-Premium accounts.

However, it will be different for the Premium users who will or are already part of the test, as they are given search results featuring a text write-up about what they searched for. They will still get the short and long-form videos based on the results.

Originally published on Tech Times