GM to Add Gemini-Powered AI Assistant to Google Built-in Infotainment Systems Across its Brands

General Motors has announced that the Gemini-powered AI assistant from Google is coming to its infotainment systems across more than four million eligible vehicles.

The company said that it will roll out the Gemini-powered experience across Google built-in infotainment systems.

GM to Add Gemini-Powered AI Assistant to Infotainment Systems

GM revealed this week that it will add a new kind of connected experience to its infotainment systems through the AI assistant powered by Google's Gemini models. The car conglomerate wants to bring a smart and powerful experience to car users straight to their vehicles with this Gemini AI integration.

According to General Motors, the feature will be available to vehicles that have their infotainment systems powered by the specially made Google built-in software released four years ago.

This upgrade ensures that users get a smart connected experience, featuring hands-free capabilities that are available on "every part, system, and component in your vehicle."

GM's Google Built-in Infotainment System

GM previously made headlines for its denouncement of Apple's connected driving software known as CarPlay in favor of its self-made operating system for its head units across its brands.

The Detroit-based automotive giant has maintained its Google built-in technology for four years already and has actively talked against the Apple CarPlay since then.

Now, GM's Google built-in-powered infotainment systems will get the Gemini AI assistant across its four major brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC. This is specifically for 2022 models and newer.

According to GM, it will automatically roll out to Google built-in systems to its vehicles, and this means that infotainment systems that are not powered by the technology will be skipped by this rollout.

CNET reported that users cannot retrofit their GM vehicles with the Gemini AI assistant if they are not using the Google built-in tech.

Originally published on Tech Times