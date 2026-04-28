U.S.

Costco Faces Recall of Heated Socks Linked to First- and Second-Degree Burns

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Costco’s Kirkland Prosecco Recalled Across 12 States After Shattering Reports
Customers shop at a Costco Wholesale store on January 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Costco is facing a product recall after heated socks sold through its stores were linked to multiple burn injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves 32 Degrees rechargeable heated socks, which were sold in medium, large, and extra-large sizes.

Officials say the product may cause burns when worn during high-intensity activities, creating a safety risk for users.

The issue has raised concern because the socks are designed to provide warmth for extended periods.

The CPSC reported 14 heat-related incidents tied to the socks. Out of those cases, 13 involved first- or second-degree burns.

These types of burns can damage the skin and may require medical care, especially if exposure to heat continues for a long time.

More than 207,000 packs of the socks have been recalled, Yahoo reported. The items were sold at Costco warehouse locations and online at Costco.com from August 2025 through March 2026.

Prices ranged between $30 and $46, making them a popular choice for customers looking for heated clothing during colder months.

Consumers Told to Return Heated Socks

The exact cause of the problem has not been confirmed. Investigators have not yet determined whether the burns were linked to the battery pack, heating elements, or how long the socks were worn.

However, the warning highlights how heat, pressure, and movement during active use may increase the risk of injury.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the socks right away. According to FoxBusiness, customers can return the product to Costco for a full refund, even if the item was received as a gift.

The manufacturer has also provided support options, including a customer service hotline and email contact, for those seeking more information about the recall.

This situation points to a growing concern around battery-powered clothing. Products designed for comfort, like heated socks, are becoming more common, but they may behave differently during real-world use.

Activities that involve movement, friction, and moisture can raise temperatures beyond safe levels.

The recall also comes as Costco has dealt with other safety-related product issues in recent months.

Originally published on vcpost.com

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Recall, Costco
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