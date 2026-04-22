Trump's Media Gets New CEO After Stock Collapses, $6B Lost: Nunes Out, McGurn In, For 'Most Powerful Brand'

Donald Trump's media venture behind Truth Social has swapped out its chief executive at a moment when confidence is thinning, and losses are impossible to ignore. The leadership change lands after a brutal stock slide that erased billions and exposed the limits of a platform built on political momentum.

Leadership Reset After A Costly Slide

Trump Media & Technology Group has replaced Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman and one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies, as chief executive. In his place, at least for now, is digital media executive Kevin McGurn, published in its official release.

'I want to thank Devin Nunes for his dedicated service to the Company over the past four years, and congratulate Kevin McGurn on his appointment as Interim CEO,' said Donald Trump Jr. on behalf of the Board of Directors.

'Kevin brings deep experience across media, technology, and capital markets, as wel as a strong understanding of Trump Media's operations and strategic priorities. His familiarity with the Company and alignment with our leadership team uniquely position him to guide Trump Media through this important period.'

Shares in the company surged ahead of Trump's re-election in November 2024, riding a wave of political enthusiasm and retail investor interest. Since then, the stock has plunged 67 per cent, wiping out more than $6 billion in investor wealth.

Truth Social, the company's flagship product, was conceived as an alternative to mainstream social media platforms that barred Trump following the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It positioned itself as a 'free speech' outlet, promising to challenge established players while cultivating a loyal user base drawn to Trump's messaging.

Executives spoke openly about evolving into a broader media company, one capable of competing with streaming giants such as Netflix. That vision has yet to materialise in any meaningful way.

Despite Trump's continued use of the platform for major announcements, user growth has remained modest. The service commands attention when the former president posts, but it has struggled to sustain engagement beyond that core audience.

Ethical concerns have also lingered. Government watchdogs have repeatedly questioned whether Trump's use of Truth Social while in office constitutes a conflict of interest. The company and the White House have dismissed those claims, insisting there is a clear separation between public duties and private enterprise.

Financially, the picture is difficult to soften. Since going public two years ago, Trump Media has reported losses exceeding $1.1 billion. Nunes himself received total compensation of $47 million in 2024, a figure that has drawn scrutiny given the company's performance.

A New Face And Familiar Promises

Kevin McGurn steps in with a résumé that includes roles at NBC Universal, Hulu and DoubleClick. His background signals a shift towards operational experience in digital media rather than political alignment.

In his first statement as chief executive, McGurn described the company as 'poised to take off,' adding that Truth Social represents 'the most powerful brand and voice in history of social media and beyond.' The language echoes the confidence that defined earlier phases of the company's trajectory.

That confidence now sits uneasily alongside market reality. Investors have already tested the narrative once and found it wanting. Reasserting it without visible changes risks deepening scepticism rather than reversing it.

Expansion Into Riskier Territory

At the same time, Trump Media has begun to branch into adjacent sectors, including cryptocurrency and prediction markets. Both areas have gained traction under the current administration, which has adopted a lighter regulatory approach and, at times, active promotion.

The company's move into these spaces reflects a search for growth beyond its core platform. It also introduces additional complexity. Prediction markets, where users wager on outcomes in politics, sport, and entertainment, occupy a grey area that has historically attracted regulatory scrutiny. Cryptocurrency carries its own volatility, a factor that investors in Trump Media are already experiencing firsthand.

McGurn's links extend further into Trump's business network. He serves as chief executive of a shell company associated with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, established to acquire US manufacturers. Early regulatory filings indicated a focus on firms seeking federal contracts, raising fresh questions about the overlap between business interests and government authority. Those concerns have been consistently rejected by both the Trump Organization and the White House.

The leadership change arrives at a moment when the company's narrative is under strain. The early promise of a disruptive media challenger has given way to a narrower reality, one tied closely to Trump's personal brand and political fortunes.

Originally published on IBTimes UK