WWE Releases Wyatt Sicks, Aleister Black, and More Post-WrestleMania

WWE has begun its post-WrestleMania releases, which include all members of the Wyatt Sicks.

Aside from them, the likes of Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, and Kairi Sane have been released as well.

WWE Releases Wyatt Sicks

Wyatt Sicks, a stable formed by Bo Dallas / Uncle Howdy in 2024 in tribute to Bray Wyatt, had recently been feuding with My Family Tree, which is why their release has come as a surprise for many fans.

As previously mentioned, all members have been released, according to a report by SEScoops. Aside from Uncle Howdy, the other members are as follows:

Dexter Lumis

Erick Rowan

Joe Gacy

Nikki Cross, otherwise known as Abby the Witch

Cross is one of the first to address their departure on social media. Her post can be read below.

Goodbye and Thank you WWE



I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold.



Thank you all for the continued love and support.



Special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true.



Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers… — Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) April 24, 2026

Aleister Black, Kairi Sane, and More Also Released

Aside from the Wyatt Sicks, a number of wrestlers who have featured on WWE programming in recent weeks have also been released.

The most notable name is Aleister Black, who was released alongside his wife, Zelina Vega. Black's departure comes just one year after he returned to WWE following a stint in AEW, according to USA Today.

Kairi Sane, who been in a tag team with Asuka, has also been released. Sane returned in 2023 following stints in STARDOM and NJPW.

Other released WWE stars are as follows:

Alba Fyre

Andre Chase

Apollo Crews

Chris Island

Dante Chen

Luca Crusifino

Malik Blade

Motor City Machine Guns

Santos Escobar

Sirena Linton

Trill London

Tyra Mae Steele

Tyriek Igwe

Tyson Dupont

Zoey Stark

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com