Sports

WWE Releases Wyatt Sicks, Aleister Black, and More Post-WrestleMania

More than a dozen wrestlers have been released.

By
Wyatt Sicks

WWE has begun its post-WrestleMania releases, which include all members of the Wyatt Sicks.

Aside from them, the likes of Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, and Kairi Sane have been released as well.

WWE Releases Wyatt Sicks

Wyatt Sicks, a stable formed by Bo Dallas / Uncle Howdy in 2024 in tribute to Bray Wyatt, had recently been feuding with My Family Tree, which is why their release has come as a surprise for many fans.

As previously mentioned, all members have been released, according to a report by SEScoops. Aside from Uncle Howdy, the other members are as follows:

  • Dexter Lumis
  • Erick Rowan
  • Joe Gacy
  • Nikki Cross, otherwise known as Abby the Witch

Cross is one of the first to address their departure on social media. Her post can be read below.

Aleister Black, Kairi Sane, and More Also Released

Aside from the Wyatt Sicks, a number of wrestlers who have featured on WWE programming in recent weeks have also been released.

The most notable name is Aleister Black, who was released alongside his wife, Zelina Vega. Black's departure comes just one year after he returned to WWE following a stint in AEW, according to USA Today.

Kairi Sane, who been in a tag team with Asuka, has also been released. Sane returned in 2023 following stints in STARDOM and NJPW.

Other released WWE stars are as follows:

  • Alba Fyre
  • Andre Chase
  • Apollo Crews
  • Chris Island
  • Dante Chen
  • Luca Crusifino
  • Malik Blade
  • Motor City Machine Guns
  • Santos Escobar
  • Sirena Linton
  • Trill London
  • Tyra Mae Steele
  • Tyriek Igwe
  • Tyson Dupont
  • Zoey Stark

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

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Wwe
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