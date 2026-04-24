Apple Wallet's Digital ID May Now Be Used for Age Verification on Apple Accounts, Services

The Apple Wallet app's Digital ID feature, which was recently introduced on the platform, is now expanding its usability for users as it may now be used for age verification needs.

However, it is important to note that the Digital ID is not yet widely accepted as a form of identification everywhere just yet as its age verification feature is still limited to Apple's services for now.

Wallet's Digital ID Now Supports Age Verification for Apple Accounts, Services

According to a new support document update by Apple, Wallet's Digital ID feature is now expanding to accommodate an additional usage right within the platform, as it can be used for age verification requirements.

Apple said that the US-exclusive Digital ID feature may now be used for age verification for Apple Account and Apple services whenever prompted.

It was stated here that whenever one is prompted to verify their age when using Apple's services or the like, the Digital ID feature may be used or presented.

In the support document, Apple said that "A Digital ID in Apple Wallet created using a U.S. passport can be used to confirm that you're an adult."

This could be used whenever creating a new Apple Account or logging into one, confirming a software update, changing certain safety settings, and downloading or purchasing apps with an 18+ rating.

Create Your Apple Wallet Digital ID Easily

A report from 9to5Mac said that Apple introduced Digital ID last year in collaboration with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to accept US passports, so that users can keep a copy of them digitally.

Apple previously said that creating a Digital ID using one's passport or driver's license will make it easy for users to present a valid identification to TSA checkpoints and other places that support it.

The Cupertino tech giant assures that users' submitted credentials are protected, and their data and information are secure within the Apple Wallet app.

Through this, users no longer need to scan their ID via third-party services whenever age verification is required as Wallet's Digital ID can already authenticate it via supported services.

Originally published on Tech Times