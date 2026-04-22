Donald Trump's Late-Night Posting Habit Signals A 'Dangerous' Cognitive Shift, Psychologist Warns

Donald Trump's late night posting habit on social media may point to a 'dangerous' cognitive shift in how the US president processes information and makes decisions, according to clinical psychologist Dr Tracy King. King made the remarks to Mirror US, where she analysed both the content and timing of Trump's recent Truth Social activity.

Trump has spent recent weeks flooding Truth Social with posts on an unusually wide range of subjects. The reporting says those messages included a threat to 'obliterate' Iran's population, criticism of Pope Leo XVI as 'weak,' an AI generated image portraying Trump as a healer, further warnings to Iranian forces and a cryptic clip of Frank Sinatra's My Way.

King argues that Trump's late night use of social media offers more than a glimpse into his mood. In her view, it shows how he is thinking in real time, how quickly those thoughts are being turned into public statements and how little appears to stand between impulse and publication.

Why Trump's Late-Night Posting Habit Alarms Experts

King's reading of Donald Trump's late night posting habit is blunt. She told Mirror US that the 'volume, the overnight timing, and the intensity' of his Truth Social activity suggest a 'high level of nervous system activation.'

In practical terms, she is describing a leader who appears overstimulated, posting in bursts that look less like measured communication and more like the release of internal pressure. 'Posting repeatedly in this way can function as a form of regulation, a way of discharging internal pressure by pushing it outward,' she said.

#Trump posted a video of #FrankSinatra performing “My Way”.



“And now, the end is near / And so I face the final curtain…



Regrets, I’ve had a few / But then again, too few to mention…



I did it my way.” pic.twitter.com/ThplIEdGLn — Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) April 20, 2026

What appears to concern her most is the sense that thought and expression are happening almost at once. 'Rather than slowing down, thinking something through, and then communicating it, the thinking and the expression seem to be happening together,' King said.

She also pointed to the timing of the posts. Trump's messages, she said, are 'appearing late at night and into the early morning,' which she argued raises the possibility of reduced or disrupted sleep.

The 'Dangerous' Cognitive Pattern Behind Trump's Online Behaviour

From there, King links Donald Trump's late night posting habit to a wider erosion of cognitive restraint. 'We do know that lack of sleep affects cognitive functioning. It is associated with greater impulsivity, faster but less considered decisions, reduced emotional regulation, and a stronger reliance on instinctive responses,' she said.

In her view, the president's recent posting pattern fits that model. Rapid, emotionally charged messages sent while most people are asleep suggest a mind relying less on nuance and reflection.

Earlier tonight: U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social shared a post depicting himself as Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/3NjPnDiY4V — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 13, 2026

She said this 'can diminish the brain's capacity to assess nuance, consider alternatives, or temper tone before posting' and warned that this is 'exactly where danger starts to surface in high stakes settings.'

That danger, she argued, lies in how quickly private emotion can become public action. 'In decision making terms, this combination of intensity, certainty, and speed can shorten the gap between impulse and action,' she said. 'It can narrow perspective, making it harder to adapt, reconsider, or tolerate ambiguity.'

Public Power And Performance

King's comments are not framed as neutral observation. She is concerned not just by what the posts say, but by what they project.

In her view, capital letters, repetition, absolute language and dominance framing are powerful rhetorical tools, but they can also blur the line between calculated political performance and a leader in a sustained state of high arousal. 'The volume, the certainty, the capitalisation, and the dominance framing are all effective tools for controlling the narrative and projecting strength,' she said.

She added: 'The line between deliberate performance for the sake of strategy and genuine high arousal can start to blur. When someone in a position of power communicates like this, the behaviour does not merely express a viewpoint. It shapes reality.'

No response from Trump's team is included in the available reporting. King's warning is based on Trump's public posting pattern and research on sleep, stress and impulsive decision making, not on medical records or independent cognitive testing.

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Originally published on IBTimes UK