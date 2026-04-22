Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Probe Stalls at Day 81 as FBI Analyzes DNA and Sheriff Denies New Arrest Rumor

TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 80 days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson, the investigation remains active but without a named suspect or identified motive, as authorities continue analyzing DNA evidence and the family maintains a $1 million reward for information leading to her safe return.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos on Friday night firmly denied a viral rumor circulating on social media and news aggregator sites that a new person of interest had been detained in the case. When asked directly by a Fox News reporter whether authorities had taken anyone new into custody, Nanos responded with a single word: "Nope." The denial came after claims spread rapidly online, drawing tens of thousands of views and adding to the intense public scrutiny surrounding the high-profile disappearance.

Guthrie, the mother of NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last known to be at her residence on the night of Jan. 31 or early Feb. 1, 2026. She had plans to watch a church service online with friends the following morning but failed to appear. When she did not show up, friends contacted her daughter Annie, who lives nearby, prompting a welfare check that revealed signs of a struggle, including drops of blood on the front porch. Authorities believe she was taken against her will in the middle of the night, possibly while in her pajamas and without shoes.

Surveillance footage released by investigators shows a masked, armed individual approaching Guthrie's doorstep on the night of the abduction. The images, which include video and still photos of the suspect wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack, have been widely circulated but have not yet led to a positive identification. The family has described the footage as chilling, with Savannah Guthrie noting the intruder appeared to move with purpose.

The FBI has joined the Pima County Sheriff's Department in the investigation, bringing additional resources and forensic expertise. Sources familiar with the case told ABC News that the FBI recently received and is now analyzing a potentially critical DNA sample recovered from Guthrie's home, including a hair that was collected in February. Advanced laboratory techniques are being used to generate a profile that could be entered into databases for comparison. Gloves found about two miles from the residence also contained unknown male DNA, which investigators continue to examine.

Early in the case, two ransom notes were sent to local media outlets demanding payment in Bitcoin. Savannah Guthrie has said her family tends to believe at least one of the notes is legitimate. A Bitcoin wallet linked to the demands showed limited activity — a small deposit on Feb. 10 with a message stating "We are ready to talk. Contact us" — but has seen no further transactions. The FBI has monitored the wallet closely but has not made any payments, consistent with standard policy in such cases.

No arrests have been made, and law enforcement has cleared all immediate family members, including Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, as possible suspects. Profilers consulted on the case, including former FBI behavioral analyst Ann Burgess (known for her work inspiring the "Mindhunter" series), have suggested possible motives ranging from financial gain to personal retribution linked to the family's public profile. Some experts have noted the unusual nature of targeting an elderly woman in a relatively quiet suburban neighborhood.

The search has involved extensive ground efforts, drone surveillance and analysis of neighborhood security cameras. In recent weeks, police have returned to the Catalina Foothills neighborhood to follow up on tips, though residents have complained about amateur sleuths and true-crime vloggers trespassing and disrupting the area. Sheriff's officials have urged the public to respect the ongoing investigation and report any credible information through official channels rather than speculating online.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about the agony of not knowing her mother's whereabouts. In a video statement, she appealed directly for help: "Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home." The family has offered up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery, with payment criteria aligned with FBI guidelines for kidnapping cases.

As the investigation stretches into its third month, experts note that the passage of time makes solving the case more challenging. Retired FBI supervisory special agent Lance Leising told CBS News that without meaningful new leads, momentum can fade, though the high-profile nature of the case ensures continued attention and resources. Tips continue to pour in, but authorities stress the need for verified, actionable information.

Guthrie, a widow whose husband Charles died in 1988, was known in her community as an active participant in local church activities and social gatherings. Her sudden disappearance from a home she had lived in for years has shaken neighbors and highlighted vulnerabilities for elderly residents living alone.

The case has drawn national and international attention, in part because of Savannah Guthrie's prominent role on morning television. The "Today" show host has balanced her professional duties with private family concerns, occasionally sharing emotional updates while urging patience and respect for the investigative process.

Pima County authorities have emphasized that the case remains a top priority. They continue to review surveillance footage, examine digital evidence and pursue forensic leads. Bluetooth data from Guthrie's pacemaker reportedly disconnected around 2:30 a.m., suggesting the abduction occurred in the early morning hours when she was most vulnerable.

As of April 22, 2026, Nancy Guthrie has been missing for approximately 81 days. No new public press conferences have been scheduled in recent weeks, but officials say the investigation is ongoing with no leads ruled out. The family continues to hope for her safe return while cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Tips can remain anonymous. The $1 million reward is available for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie's recovery, subject to FBI criteria.

The prolonged uncertainty has taken an emotional toll on the Guthrie family and the broader community. As the search enters its third month, the focus remains on following every scientific and investigative avenue — from advanced DNA analysis to public appeals — in the hope of bringing Nancy Guthrie home.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au