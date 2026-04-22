Sports

Leicester City Relegated to League One 10 Years After Historic Premier League Title Win

For Leicester fans, this is beyond the extreme embarrassment they have to bear.

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Leicester City have suffered a stunning fall from grace, dropping into League One just a decade after their historic Premier League title triumph.

A tense draw against Hull City confirmed back-to-back relegations, completing one of the sharpest declines in modern English football history.

King Power Stadium Relegation Night Confirms Foxes' Fall

Leicester City Relegated to League One 10 Years After Historic

Needing a victory to keep survival hopes alive, Leicester failed to deliver under pressure at the King Power Stadium. Defensive mistakes allowed Hull City to take the lead before the Foxes responded through goals from Jordan James and Luke Thomas.

However, Oli McBurnie's equaliser shattered Leicester's hopes, leaving the club trapped in the relegation zone despite late opportunities to find a winner.

From Premier League Champions To League One Reality

According to the BBC, Leicester's relegation marks only the second time in the club's 142-year history that they have fallen into the third tier.

The decline is especially painful considering the Foxes famously won the Premier League title in 2016 at 5,000-1 odds.

Years of instability, financial pressure, and inconsistent performances contributed to the collapse. Point deductions tied to financial breaches further damaged their survival hopes, while legal disputes regarding spending rules added more uncertainty behind the scenes.

Jamie Vardy Departure And Squad Struggles Hurt Foxes

The club's attacking struggles became a major issue following the departure of legendary striker Jamie Vardy. Leicester failed to replace his leadership and goalscoring presence, leaving the squad without a reliable attacking focal point.

Jordan Ayew and Patson Daka delivered inconsistent performances throughout the season, while defensive mistakes and poor finishing repeatedly cost the team valuable points.

Fan Angry at Leicester City

Supporter frustration has intensified, with criticism aimed at recruitment decisions, ownership, and club leadership.

Once praised for achieving one of football's greatest underdog stories, Leicester City now faces the difficult task of rebuilding in League One. It's all about getting things done this time, from scratch.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

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