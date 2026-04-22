FIFA Opens New World Cup 2026 Ticket Sales Amid Reports of Slow Demand, High Prices

FIFA has confirmed a new round of ticket sales for the upcoming World Cup, giving fans another opportunity to secure seats for all 104 matches.

The latest batch of tickets will become available on Wednesday at 8 a.m. PDT through FIFA's official ticketing platform. This covers multiple seating categories, including premium front-row options.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Drop Continues Through Final Match

According to FIFA, tickets in categories one through three will remain available until the tournament concludes with the final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

The organization also confirmed that additional ticket releases will continue throughout the competition as availability changes.

According to a report by The Los Angeles Times, FIFA president Gianni Infantino stated that more than five million tickets have already been sold, calling the upcoming tournament the biggest World Cup in history.

However, reports have raised concerns about unsold seats for several major matches, including the United States' opening fixture against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium.

World Cup 2026 Sales Reports And Ticket Pricing Pressure

Although FIFA has rejected claims of weak demand, outside reports suggest that tens of thousands of tickets remain available for certain high-profile games.

Ticket pricing appears to be one of the biggest obstacles for fans, with some premium seats for major matches approaching $2,000. For some fans, this is just "overpriced."

In addition, a significant number of group-stage matches still have tickets available, while high-priced hospitality packages have reportedly struggled to sell.

High Prices And Travel Rules Impact World Cup 2026 Access

Previous FIFA events held in the United States, including the recent Club World Cup, also faced slower sales before organizers introduced pricing adjustments.

FIFA has also reminded supporters that purchasing a match ticket does not automatically guarantee entry into host nations such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

As a reminder, fans must still comply with each country's visa and travel requirements before attending matches.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com