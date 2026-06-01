U.S. Immigration

Family Visitation Partly Restored at Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center Following a Week of Protests

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Delaney Hall Delaney Hall
An ICE vehicle is covered in trash outside of the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall in Newark, where ICE is housing detained immigrants on May 30, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced that she will be sending in state police to the Delaney Immigration Detention Center and creating a designated protest zone as well as setting up vehicle checkpoints to regulate traffic outside the detention center. Confrontations between ICE agents and protestors, who are supporting detainees held in the facility, continue to participate in a hunger strike and have put out a list of demands. Adam Gray/Getty Images

Family visitation has been partly restored at Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey, after a week of protests and a temporary suspension of access.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Sunday that limited family visits would resume at the privately run ICE detention facility, which houses hundreds of non‑citizens facing immigration proceedings.

Visitation started in certain housing units, including Unit 1 and Unit 3, during the afternoon, though some areas, such as Unit 2, where many hunger‑striking detainees are held, were not immediately cleared for visits, according to The Guardian.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said DHS had agreed to restart family access, calling the change "a partial win" for advocates and relatives who have campaigned for better conditions and communication rights.

Advocacy groups, including Make the Road New Jersey, have accused the facility of restricting video calls, phone use, and commissary services, along with in‑person visits during the protest period.

State police and federal agents have maintained a heavy security presence around Delaney Hall since the unrest began, citing clashes between protesters and ICE officers and concerns about public safety.

Officials have designated specific protest zones and warned "outside agitators" not to interfere with family members entering for visits, while detaining several demonstrators under state and federal charges, CBS News reported.

DHS officials said visitation was suspended mainly because of violent incidents and blocked entrances, not as a punitive measure against detainees or their families. They also said that once the perimeter had been secured and operational protocols updated, supervised family visits could safely resume under adjusted hours and screening rules.

Local attorneys and community groups stressed that families should contact the facility directly or through legal aid organizations to confirm their scheduled visit day and time, because the return to "regular" hours will be phased in over the coming days.

Detainees and their supporters have also demanded independent inspections of medical care, food quality, and mental‑health services, which DHS continues to dispute, as per the Associated Press.

Tags
Newark, New Jersey, Immigration, Ice, Protests

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