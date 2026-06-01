Family Visitation Partly Restored at Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center Following a Week of Protests

Family visitation has been partly restored at Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey, after a week of protests and a temporary suspension of access.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Sunday that limited family visits would resume at the privately run ICE detention facility, which houses hundreds of non‑citizens facing immigration proceedings.

Visitation started in certain housing units, including Unit 1 and Unit 3, during the afternoon, though some areas, such as Unit 2, where many hunger‑striking detainees are held, were not immediately cleared for visits, according to The Guardian.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said DHS had agreed to restart family access, calling the change "a partial win" for advocates and relatives who have campaigned for better conditions and communication rights.

Advocacy groups, including Make the Road New Jersey, have accused the facility of restricting video calls, phone use, and commissary services, along with in‑person visits during the protest period.

Read more: Trump Administration Pivots To Restricting Legal Immigration After Illegal Crackdown Polls Poorly

State police and federal agents have maintained a heavy security presence around Delaney Hall since the unrest began, citing clashes between protesters and ICE officers and concerns about public safety.

Officials have designated specific protest zones and warned "outside agitators" not to interfere with family members entering for visits, while detaining several demonstrators under state and federal charges, CBS News reported.

DHS officials said visitation was suspended mainly because of violent incidents and blocked entrances, not as a punitive measure against detainees or their families. They also said that once the perimeter had been secured and operational protocols updated, supervised family visits could safely resume under adjusted hours and screening rules.

Local attorneys and community groups stressed that families should contact the facility directly or through legal aid organizations to confirm their scheduled visit day and time, because the return to "regular" hours will be phased in over the coming days.

Detainees and their supporters have also demanded independent inspections of medical care, food quality, and mental‑health services, which DHS continues to dispute, as per the Associated Press.