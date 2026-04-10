Salomon Bros. Banker's Assistant Admits Stealing Nearly $10M to Fund Designer Spree

A New York woman has admitted to stealing nearly $10 million from an elderly couple she worked for, using the money to fund a lavish lifestyle filled with designer goods and personal expenses.

Catalina Corona, 62, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court in Brooklyn this week.

Prosecutors said she abused her role as a trusted personal assistant to a former Salomon Brothers banker and his wife, taking money from their accounts over several years.

According to court filings, Corona worked for the couple starting in 2017. Soon after, she began writing checks from their accounts and making them payable to "cash."

She then deposited the funds into her own accounts and used the money for personal spending.

Authorities said the scheme lasted until 2024, when a bank employee flagged a suspicious $1,500 check and contacted the victim, NY Post reported. That alert helped uncover years of unauthorized transactions.

During that time, Corona allegedly spent large amounts on luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Cartier.

Personal assistant pleads guilty to swindling $10M from Salomon Brothers partner, wife#forex https://t.co/0NECoGJzLH — Forex Factory (@ForexFactory) April 9, 2026

Ex-Assistant Faces 30 Years After $10M Theft

According to TotalNews, prosecutors said she spent more than $1 million at Louis Vuitton alone, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars at other high-end stores. She also used the stolen money to pay off credit card bills and book flights.

"Catalina Corona stole nearly $10 million from an elderly couple who entrusted her with their care to fund her lavish shopping habits," an FBI official said in a statement.

The victims included Richard Schmeelk, a longtime banker who worked for Salomon Brothers for four decades, and his wife, Priscilla.

Schmeelk died in 2022 at the age of 97, but prosecutors said the theft continued even after his death.

Court records also show that Corona sometimes contacted banks pretending to be one of the victims in order to access account details. This allowed her to continue moving money without raising early suspicion.

Corona now faces up to 30 years in prison. She may also be ordered to repay the stolen money and pay additional fines.

The sentencing date has not yet been announced.

Originally published on vcpost.com