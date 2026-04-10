Elon Musk's xAI Challenges Colorado Law Restricting AI System Development

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has filed a lawsuit in federal court to stop Colorado from enforcing a new law that regulates AI systems.

The case adds to a growing debate in the United States over whether AI rules should be set by individual states or by the federal government.

The law, known as Senate Bill 24-205, is set to take effect on June 30, TheGuardian reported. It would require developers of "high-risk" AI systems to follow strict rules.

These systems are used in important decisions involving jobs, housing, education, healthcare, and financial services. The goal of the law is to reduce harm from what officials call "algorithmic discrimination."

Colorado was the first state to pass a broad law focused on regulating artificial intelligence.

In its lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Colorado, xAI argues that the law violates the First Amendment.

The company says it would force developers to change how their AI systems respond and what they say, especially on sensitive topics.

Elon Musk's xAI sues Colorado over state's new AI lawhttps://t.co/bU1V2A22Ti — Firstpost (@firstpost) April 10, 2026

xAI Pushes to Block Colorado AI Law

xAI also claims the rules could push its chatbot Grok to reflect Colorado's views instead of remaining neutral.

According to Reuters, the company warned that this kind of regulation could limit innovation and create confusion for AI developers working across different states.

"The effect of a patchwork of state-level rules can hamper innovation and deter competition," xAI said in its filing.

The company is asking the court to declare the law unconstitutional and to block it from being enforced.

The lawsuit also references federal guidance and executive orders that encourage national-level AI rules instead of state-by-state regulations.

Supporters of this view say a single national system would help the US stay competitive in global AI development.

However, not everyone agrees. Some state leaders argue that waiting for federal action could slow down protections for consumers. They point to long delays in passing national laws on technology and data privacy.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed the bill into law in 2024 but also expressed concerns, calling for possible changes before it takes full effect. The law's rollout was delayed until mid-2026 to give companies more time to prepare.

Originally published on vcpost.com