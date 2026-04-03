Samsung Now Lets You Control Your Smart Home Straight Using Your Car Infotainment

Controlling your home from your car used to be a sci-fi concept. Samsung just made it real.

The South Korean tech giant recently launched a feature called "Car-to-Home" via its SmartThings platform, and it is available on Hyundai or Kia vehicles. This feature transforms its infotainment system into a smart home remote.

The New Car-to-Home Feature

According to Samsung, Car-to-Home is a new feature that allows users to control SmartThings-connected home appliances directly on a car's dashboard. It offers support for appliances like air purifiers, air conditioners, lights, cameras, and robot vacuums.

Samsung designed Car-to-Home with a simple interface that takes minimal effort to set up. Drivers only need to scan a QR code displayed in the SmartThings app on their infotainment system to link their accounts.

It Works Both Ways

Samsung and Hyundai previously worked together on the venture called "Home-to-Car," which works the other way around. Here, instead of cars controlling the smart home, users may check their car's status, lock the doors, start the engine, and more directly from the comforts of their abode.

With the introduction of this new tech, Samsung flips the script around with Car-to-Home to let users control their homes from their cars. Now, users can control their homes from their cars, as well as their cars from their homes.

Smart Routines Make It More Than Just a Remote

The real value here goes beyond manually toggling switches. Car-to-Home unlocks location-aware automation that changes how your home responds to your day.

You can set routines so that SmartThings turns on appliances as you pull into your garage, pre-cools rooms, or runs air purifiers before you walk through the door.

It can also automatically shut everything off as you leave the driveway, with a dedicated Away Mode handling lights while you are out.

Which Cars Support It?

The feature works with Hyundai and Kia vehicles equipped with the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit infotainment platform, which first debuted in November 2022. It is rolling out through a software update.

There are several eligible models shared by Samsung, and they include Hyundai's Grandeur, Santa Fe, and IONIQ 5. In addition, Kia's Sorento and EV9 are eligible to use the feature.

Samsung plans to expand Car-to-Home's technology to Genesis vehicles that have the ccIC27 infotainment system available.

Originally published on Tech Times