Norwegian Luna Christened in Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has now christened its newest ship, the Norwegian Luna, in Miami, Florida.

The 3,565‑passenger ship had just completed its maiden voyage, departing Italy on March 10 for Miami.

Norwegian Luna Christened

According to a report by TravelPulse, the christening ceremony took place in Norwegian Cruise Line's terminal at PortMiami.

NCL CEO Marc Kazlauskas was on hand at the christening, sharing that the Luna is a special ship for him as his daughter had gotten engaged onboard the previous day, per Travel Weekly.

Other executives present include Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO John Chidsey and NCL Chief Sales Officer John Chernesky.

Serving as the Luna's godmother is street artist ELLE, who designed the artwork of the ship's hull.

Norwegian Luna's Christening Cruise

The Norwegian Luna is now on its three-night christening cruise. Guests include a number of company executives, travel advisors, brand partners and journalists.

According to the report, guests will be taken to Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line's private destination in the Bahamas.

"Norwegian Luna now begins her own journey," said Norwegian Luna Captain Robert Lundberg. "Just as the moon has led the way for generations, Luna is set to lead the way in our industry... She will guide us toward new horizons and unforgettable experiences at sea."

Originally published on Travelers Today