An anonymous trader allegedly bought approximately £1.17 billion ($1.5 billion) in S&P 500 futures and sold approximately £150 million ($192 million) in oil futures five minutes before President Trump announced a pause in planned strikes on Iran, triggering immediate allegations of insider trading from a senior US senator and a Nobel Prize-winning economist.

On 26 March 2026, Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) posted on X drawing attention to trade data flagged by market-tracking account Unusual Whales. The data indicated the positions; orders described as four to six times larger than anything else moving through the market at that hour were placed during thin premarket conditions, in an otherwise quiet session with no scheduled economic data or Federal Reserve speakers.

At approximately 07:05 on Monday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social claiming 'productive conversations' with Iranian officials and announced a five-day pause on threatened strikes against Iran's power infrastructure. Equity futures jumped. Oil prices fell.

What the Market Data Shows — and What It Does Not Prove

The Financial Times reported independently that roughly 6,200 Brent and West Texas Intermediate contracts, worth a notional £454 million ($580 million), changed hands in the single minute between 06:49 and 06:50 New York time, approximately 15 minutes before Trump's post. 'Trading volumes for Brent and WTI leapt at the same time, 27 seconds before 06:50,' the FT reported. It added that futures tracking the S&P 500 jumped in price moments after the oil trade, also on unusually elevated volume.

Early Monday morning, seconds before Trump posted he was postponing escalation of the war in Iran, a handful of oil market bets were made to cash in on Trump's post. These were people with inside info - most likely in the White House.



You need to know this story of corruption. pic.twitter.com/uYbmCKjfL9 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 25, 2026

An unnamed trader at a major hedge fund told the FT: 'My gut from watching markets for the last 25 years is this is really abnormal. It's Monday morning, there's no important data today, there aren't any Fed speakers you'd want to front-run. It's an unusually large trade for a day with no event risk. Somebody just got a lot richer.'

Investor Adam Cochran pushed back on aspects of Murphy's framing, noting publicly that the £1.17 billion ($1.5 billion) figure represents notional futures exposure, the face value of the contracts, rather than cash actually deployed. He argued the trades occurred in regulated futures markets overseen by the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and that if wrongdoing occurred, it falls squarely within existing regulators' jurisdiction.

As of publication, neither the SEC nor CFTC has confirmed opening a formal investigation.

Krugman Calls It 'Treason,' The White House Says It 'Does Not Tolerate' Profiteering

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman went further than Murphy in a Substack post published 24 March 2026. 'We have another word for situations in which people with access to confidential information regarding national security, such as plans to bomb or not to bomb another country — exploit that information for profit,' he wrote. 'That word is treason.'

Krugman argued the pattern presents a strategic vulnerability beyond simple financial corruption: trading on classified government decisions effectively signals U.S. intentions to foreign adversaries through market activity.

“We have another word for situations in which people with access to confidential information regarding national security — such as plans to bomb or not to bomb another country — exploit that information for profit. That word is treason.”

- Paul Krugman — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 25, 2026

He raised a harder question still, whether the prospect of profit may itself be shaping policy. 'Are decisions about war and peace in part serving the cause of market manipulation rather than the national interest?'

The White House denied any impropriety. 'The White House does not tolerate any administration official illegally profiteering off of insider knowledge,' spokesperson Kush Desai said. A separate White House official noted that ethics regulations already prohibit executive branch employees from gambling while on duty or on government property, and from using non-public government information for personal gain.

A Pattern, Not an Isolated Incident: Polymarket, Venezuela, and the BETS OFF Act

Monday's trading did not emerge in a vacuum. On the evening before the US and Israel first struck Iran in late February, more than 150 newly created anonymous accounts on the prediction platform Polymarket placed bets that a US strike on Iran would occur by the following day, according to analysis.

Of those accounts, 109 made more than £7,810 ($10,000) each. One made more than £390,000 ($500,000). Murphy and Representative Greg Casar (D-Texas) had already introduced legislation to address exactly this pattern. The Banning Event Trading on Sensitive Operations and Federal Functions (BETS OFF) Act was formally introduced on 17 March 2026. The bill would outlaw wagers on government actions, terrorism, war, assassination, and any event where the bettor controls or has advance knowledge of the outcome.

At a news conference announcing the bill, Murphy alleged the pattern was unambiguous: 'It seems pretty clear what happened. People inside the White House or those close to the White House with knowledge of the attack that was imminent — cashed in.'

The BETS OFF Act needs Republican votes to advance in a Congress still controlled by the GOP in both chambers; no Republican co-sponsors have been announced. Prediction market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket separately announced on 24 March that they would introduce new restrictions blocking politicians, athletes, and others with relevant inside knowledge from trading in certain markets.

The traders who placed those positions five minutes before Trump's post have so far remained anonymous, and the regulatory architecture designed to find them has, at least for now, produced no public result.

Originally published on IBTimes UK