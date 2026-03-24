Siri Is Reportedly Getting a Standalone App for iOS 27, macOS 27

Apple is reportedly working on debuting a standalone Siri app that is coming to the likes of iOS 27 and macOS 27.

This dedicated app for Siri is reportedly set to support its upgrades and new features, one that will offer users a new experience with the chatbot and deliver its much-awaited improvements.

Apple's Siri Is Getting a Standalone App in iOS 27, macOS 27

A new report from Apple analyst and insider Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg) talked about the standalone version of Siri. The decision to deliver a standalone Siri app focuses on accommodating new features of the artificial intelligence assistant and delivering its latest experiences.

The new Siri standalone app is currently under testing on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, according to Gurman, and it will deliver a new experience to users under iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

That said, Gurman did not reveal when these will be available, particularly if they will join iOS 27's release.

What Siri's Standalone App May Look Like

Gurman said that the standalone Siri app will be more of an AI chatbot rather than a virtual assistant. Siri previously only appeared whenever users called upon its name or spoke directly to the devices.

The analyst shared that Siri's new app will share a similar look to Apple's Messages app, which already features the Liquid Glass interface, as well as other AI chatbot apps.

Siri's transformation to an AI chatbot is expected to feature Apple Intelligence's latest technology, as well as Gemini-powered features stemming from Apple's partnership with Google earlier this year.

Personal Intelligence or contextual understanding is also expected from this next-gen upgrade for Siri.

Originally published on Tech Times