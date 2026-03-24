Tech

Siri Is Reportedly Getting a Standalone App for iOS 27, macOS 27

The standalone app may be for the next-gen Siri version.

By
Siri

Apple is reportedly working on debuting a standalone Siri app that is coming to the likes of iOS 27 and macOS 27.

This dedicated app for Siri is reportedly set to support its upgrades and new features, one that will offer users a new experience with the chatbot and deliver its much-awaited improvements.

Apple's Siri Is Getting a Standalone App in iOS 27, macOS 27

A new report from Apple analyst and insider Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg) talked about the standalone version of Siri. The decision to deliver a standalone Siri app focuses on accommodating new features of the artificial intelligence assistant and delivering its latest experiences.

The new Siri standalone app is currently under testing on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, according to Gurman, and it will deliver a new experience to users under iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

That said, Gurman did not reveal when these will be available, particularly if they will join iOS 27's release.

What Siri's Standalone App May Look Like

Gurman said that the standalone Siri app will be more of an AI chatbot rather than a virtual assistant. Siri previously only appeared whenever users called upon its name or spoke directly to the devices.

The analyst shared that Siri's new app will share a similar look to Apple's Messages app, which already features the Liquid Glass interface, as well as other AI chatbot apps.

Siri's transformation to an AI chatbot is expected to feature Apple Intelligence's latest technology, as well as Gemini-powered features stemming from Apple's partnership with Google earlier this year.

Personal Intelligence or contextual understanding is also expected from this next-gen upgrade for Siri.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Apple
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin's 'Alpha Dog' Moment: Russian President Caught On Camera Scolding Rumoured Successor Dyumin

Kim Jong Un
North Korean General 'Slashed Up' Before Being Thrown Into Piranha-Filled Tank Over Alleged Coup Plot: Report
Infographic with map of the Strait of Hormuz showing the width, the water depth, the refineries and the liquified natural gas terminals in the area
Iran Says Hormuz Open To All but 'Enemy' Ships After Trump Ultimatum
Police Tape
OK Couple Who Used 14-Year-Old Girl as Surrogate for Twins Arrested, Father of Children Is Mother's Boyfriend
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Harry Living 'Separate Lives' as Money Worries Cause Tensions in Marriage: Report
Editor's Pick
Keir Starmer
UK

UK Slashes Foreign Aid Budget: Poor Countries Like Africa Will Lose Funds for Education and Healthcare

Oil Prices
World

Iran Attack Wipes Out 17% of Qatar LNG — CEO Says 'Never in My Wildest Dreams'

Delta Draws Flak Over Social Media Post on Palestinian Flag Pins
U.S.

Delta CEO Criticizes Lawmakers for Forcing TSA Officers to Work Without Pay

chuck norris
Entertainment

Chuck Norris Dead At 86: Martial Arts Icon Faced Unexpected Crisis Just Days After Birthday