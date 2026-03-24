Iran Missile Capabilities Put London Theoretically in Range After Diego Garcia Strike

LONDON — Iran's recent launch of long-range ballistic missiles toward the joint U.S.-U.K. military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean has sparked intense debate over whether Tehran could strike London, with Israeli officials warning that European capitals now lie within reach while British ministers insist there is no credible assessment of such a capability or intent.

The attempted strike, which occurred amid escalating regional conflict in March 2026, saw Iran fire at least two ballistic missiles at the strategically vital Diego Garcia atoll, located roughly 3,800-4,000 kilometers (about 2,360-2,500 miles) from Iranian territory. Neither missile caused damage; one reportedly disintegrated in flight and another was intercepted by U.S. naval assets. The distance, however, exceeded Iran's long-stated self-imposed limit of 2,000 kilometers and raised immediate questions about advancements in its missile program.

Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir described the launch as the first use of a long-range missile since the current hostilities intensified, claiming the weapon had a range of approximately 4,000 kilometers. That would place major European cities — including London, Paris and Berlin — within theoretical striking distance, he said. Maps produced by analysts and think tanks such as the Institute for the Study of War illustrate that the straight-line distance from Tehran to London is roughly 4,400 kilometers, putting the U.K. capital near or just beyond the outer edge of such a capability.

Independent experts offer a more nuanced view. Senior research fellow Sidharth Kaushal of the Royal United Services Institute told the BBC it is "conceivable" an Iranian rocket could reach London, but accuracy would degrade significantly at extreme ranges, making precise targeting difficult. Former U.S. intelligence analyst Decker Eveleth assessed the overall risk to London as "pretty low," citing limitations in guidance systems and the challenges of intercontinental flight for a program historically focused on shorter ranges.

Iran has long maintained it caps its ballistic missile range at 2,000 kilometers for defensive purposes and has denied developing intercontinental systems. Its foreign minister reiterated this position earlier in March. The Diego Garcia attempt appears to challenge that claim, possibly involving a modified space-launch vehicle or two-stage design, analysts said. Even so, successful long-range strikes require not just distance but reliable re-entry vehicles, accurate guidance and the ability to penetrate defenses — areas where Iran's track record remains mixed.

U.K. government officials have pushed back firmly against alarmist interpretations. Housing Secretary Steve Reed told the BBC and other outlets there is "no assessment to substantiate" Israeli claims that Iran could target the U.K., adding there is no evidence Tehran is even attempting to do so. "We have systems and defences in place that keep the United Kingdom safe, and that will continue to happen," Reed said. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office has echoed that the U.K. is not being drawn into direct conflict but will support collective defense of regional allies.

UK Preparedness and Air Defenses

The United Kingdom does not maintain a dedicated domestic ballistic missile defense system capable of intercepting incoming long-range threats over its own territory, former senior officers and analysts have acknowledged. Unlike Israel's multi-layered Arrow and Iron Dome systems or the United States' Ground-based Midcourse Defense, Britain relies primarily on NATO's broader ballistic missile defense architecture.

That NATO shield includes Aegis Ashore sites in Romania and Poland, along with sea-based assets from allied navies. Royal Navy destroyers equipped with advanced radars and missiles can contribute to tracking and interception, but coverage for the U.K. homeland against a high-altitude ballistic trajectory from the Middle East remains limited. Sky News military analyst Sean Bell, a former RAF officer, stated bluntly that "we have no effective ballistic missile defence system in place" for a direct strike on London.

The government has moved to address gaps. Following the Strategic Defence Review, ministers announced up to £1 billion in new funding for air and missile defense, including a £118 million contract for six additional Land Ceptor systems as part of the Sky Sabre short-range air defense network. These systems excel against drones and cruise missiles but are not designed for high-speed ballistic threats. The U.K. is also deploying short-range air defense assets to Gulf partners, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, to counter Iranian drones and missiles in the region.

British forces have already demonstrated effectiveness in defensive operations. U.K. assets helped intercept Iranian drones and missiles targeting regional bases, including incidents involving British personnel in Bahrain and Cyprus. The Ministry of Defence continues to support Gulf allies with equipment and training while allowing U.S. use of British bases for limited defensive strikes against Iranian missile infrastructure.

Experts emphasize that any Iranian attempt to strike the U.K. would face multiple layers of deterrence and response. Early warning from NATO satellites and radars would provide notice, and retaliatory options — ranging from precision strikes to broader coalition action — remain available. Intelligence assessments suggest Iran's primary focus remains regional adversaries rather than distant European capitals, partly due to the risk of overwhelming counterstrikes.

Broader Context and Risks

The Diego Garcia incident occurred against the backdrop of heightened tensions following U.S. and Israeli actions against Iranian targets. Tehran has conducted waves of missile and drone attacks on regional U.S. and allied facilities, but most have been intercepted or caused limited damage. The failed long-range attempt may have been intended more as a demonstration of resolve and capability than a realistic bid to inflict damage on a heavily defended base.

For the U.K., the episode serves as a reminder of evolving threats in an era of proliferating missile technology. While the direct risk to London appears low according to British assessments, the incident has prompted quiet reviews of air defense posture and alliance coordination. NATO continues to refine its ballistic missile defense plans, with ongoing exercises testing interoperability.

Public concern has risen in the wake of media coverage, but officials urge perspective. The distance, technical challenges and certainty of severe retaliation make a deliberate Iranian strike on the U.K. highly improbable under current circumstances. Still, the demonstrated extension of range underscores the need for sustained investment in detection, interception and deterrence.

As the regional conflict evolves, the U.K. maintains a dual approach: supporting partners defensively in the Gulf while avoiding direct entanglement. Whether Iran's missile program continues to advance will depend on sanctions, diplomacy and battlefield outcomes. For now, British authorities maintain that the homeland remains secure, even as they monitor developments closely.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au