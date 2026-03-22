More Apple Products Are Reportedly Shelved Due to Next-Gen Siri's Delay

A new report is now claiming that more Apple products are being shelved and kept unavailable in the market because of the massive delays that the next-generation Siri upgrade is facing.

More Apple Products Reportedly Shelved Due to Siri

Bloomberg's recent report shared that Apple is shelving more new products because of the delays that the company is facing in delivering the next-generation upgrade of Siri.

It was claimed in the report that inventory for products like the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini is running low in Apple Stores across the world as the company sits on new releases.

Apple is said to be choosing to hold back on the releases because it is waiting for the next-generation Siri upgrade and the AI technology that it will deliver to complement the new devices' features and functions.

The report doubled down on the long-standing delay of many devices, claiming that as early as last year, the HomePod mini and Apple TV already had their upgraded versions ready to ship, but the Siri upgrade remains unavailable.

Next-Gen Siri Upgrade Delays Affect Apple

It was suggested that Apple wants to debut the upgrade for its new devices, like hardware improvements and revamps, alongside the more capable version of Siri that features the company's foundational models. However, that remains unavailable as of press time.

The next-gen Siri upgrade is touted to be the core technology of the smart home hub from Apple, but delays to its development prevent this from being available for public use.

Recently, Apple announced that it has partnered with Google to help it develop this massive AI Siri upgrade, with Gemini playing a huge role in powering the AI assistant.

Originally published on Tech Times