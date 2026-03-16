Tech

Apple Debuts the AirPods Max 2: Here Are Its New Features, Similarities to Predecessor

The Apple AirPods Max 2 is finally here.

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AirPods Max 2 AirPods Max 2

Apple AirPods Max 2 is finally here six years after the debut of its predecessor, complete with new components, hardware, and technology befitting the upgrade.

Apple Debuts the AirPods Max 2: Here's What Changed

One of the biggest changes with the AirPods Max 2 is the new chipset from Apple, the latest H2 processor that paves the way for new features first introduced via the AirPods Pro 3.

H2 brings new features like Adaptive Audio, which can adjust the level of the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency depending on the environment, as well as Conversation Awareness, which helps in lowering the volume of the media that is playing and reduces background noise when the user starts speaking.

Other features brought by the H2 include Live Translation, Voice Isolation, Camera Remote, Studio-quality audio recording, Loud Sound Reduction, Siri Interactions, and Personalized Volume.

Apple also upgrades the ANC feature, which it claims to be 1.5x better than the original AirPods Max. The new AirPods Max 2 also offers better Spatial Audio and 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio.

AirPods Max 2's Similarities to Original Headset

It has been more than five years since the predecessor arrived, but the AirPods Max 2 still shares similarities with the original headphones from Apple.

First, the AirPods Max 2's design remains similar to the original version, from its stainless-steel headband frame, aluminum ear cups, and knit mesh canopy band. This puts the new headset's dimensions and weight in the same range as the previous one.

According to MacRumors, the AirPods Max 2's Smart Case also remains the same and provides the same cover for the ear cups only and puts the headphones in ultra-low-power mode when stored. Many reviews criticized this decision from Apple.

The AirPods Max 2 also uses the same 40mm dynamic drivers, basic acoustic architecture, and battery life of 20 hours of listening time.

Additionally, the same colors from the 2024 release that debuted USB-C charging return this second-gen version.

Originally published on Tech Times

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