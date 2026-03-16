Tech

Samsung Ends Galaxy Z TriFold Sales, Development Three Months After Debut, Says Report

Is it time to say goodbye to the triple-folding smartphone from Samsung?

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Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

A new report has revealed that Samsung is planning to end the Galaxy Z TriFold's sales soon, with the move happening merely three months since the device debuted in both the Korean and US markets.

Samsung Is Ending Galaxy Z TriFold Sales

A Korean media outlet reported (via SamMobile) that Samsung is now considering ending the sales of its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone in Korea.

The report reveals that Samsung will have one final restock coming this week for its Korean market, and then the company will no longer replenish it once it runs out.

On the other hand, the United States market will only sell what it has on hand in its current production volume, and this means that there may be one or two more restocks left.

In both the Korean and American markets, Samsung is only waiting for its Galaxy Z TriFold's stocks to run out before it gets officially taken off the market. Based on the report, Samsung may no longer produce the tri-fold device after its stocks run out.

Triple-Fold Device Is Not a Hit

Samsung initially sold the Galaxy Z TriFold exclusively in Korea before launching it in the US and other parts of the world. Following the massive hype and excitement around it, the triple-folding device sold out minutes after its US launch, showing great promise for the new smartphone.

That said, 9to5Google reported that the initial two allotments from Samsung only had 3,000 units each.

Apart from the device not selling significantly, the report also mentioned that the Galaxy Z TriFold saw high production costs within the company, and this made it difficult for Samsung to earn a profit from it.

Originally published on Tech Times

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