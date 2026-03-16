WhatsApp is now testing a new feature called "Guest Mode," which allows users to have access to the instant messaging app's functions and experiences without the need to create an account.

WhatsApp Tests 'Guest Mode' in Limited Beta

WABetaInfo shared a new report that details the arrival of "Guest Mode" in limited beta testing experience, allowing users to utilize the app without creating an account first.

According to the outlet, this new WhatsApp beta feature was first introduced to the Android version of the app last August 2025. Now, the instant messaging platform has expanded it to the iOS and web platforms.

Users on WhatsApp iOS may access this new feature via the version of the app on TestFlight, available by following this link.

The current version of the Guest Mode on WhatsApp's beta only allows one-on-one chats, which means group chats are unavailable. Guest users also cannot access features like voice messages, attachments, stickers, GIFs, and voice and video calls.

Guest Mode chats will be deleted after 10 days of inactivity.

Use WhatsApp Without Creating an Account

To use the feature, users need to generate a chat link under the "Invite a friend" option and share it with others via text message or other apps.

WABetaInfo said that the link will have WhatsApp Web generate a chat session that has its own unique identifier and is secured by end-to-end encryption.

Next, only a guest may start a Guest Mode conversation, which could be done by opening the link. Here, guests need to accept WhatsApp's terms, enter a name to appear on the conversation, and then message the link sender.

Guest accounts will always have the label "(Guest)" after their name and will have a disclaimer that reads "Not registered with WhatsApp."

Originally published on Tech Times