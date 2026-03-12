California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is prepared for any emergency following the FBI's memo on possible Iran drone attacks.

Newsom assured the public that California's security is of utmost importance to his government, in light of reports that Iranian-affiliated actors are planning to conduct drone attacks on the state. Newsom defused the situation in an X post by asserting there are no imminent threats.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Says There Is No Imminent Threat

I am in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials, including at @Cal_OES, to monitor potential threats to California — including those tied to the conflict in the Middle East.



'I am in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials, including [California Governor's Office of Emergency Services], to monitor potential threats to California, including those tied to the conflict in the Middle East,' he wrote. 'While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state.'

The statement is a response to an FBI memo sent to California law enforcement and officials on 11 March.

'We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland,' the memo reads, 'specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran.'

FBI Memo Was Sent Only for Awareness

The memo was sent primarily for awareness, as it contained unvetted and unverified information. Federal authorities err on the side of caution in alerting local law enforcement partners, CNN reported.

One source told the outlet that the memo was meant to be an 'aspirational' warning to federal and state security officials. The consensus aligns with Newsom's statement that there is currently no imminent threat. The source added that local law enforcement receives similar memos on a 'daily' basis.

President Donald Trump said the government is investigating the unverified report. 'But you have a lot of things happening, and all we could do is take them as they come,' he added. He also confirmed he's aware of the number of potential Iranian sleeper cells in the US.

The FBI memo highlights the government's effort to heighten vigilance against potential attacks on the US Similar private memos were issued to US companies and government agencies last week, warning of potential cyber attacks.

DHS Bulletin Heightens Security Alert

The Department of Homeland Security also released a bulletin to U.S. law enforcement agencies following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. The Iranian supreme leader was confirmed killed in Tehran on 28 February during a United States-Israeli joint airstrike.

The DHS notice warned that 'two top Iranian religious leaders issued separate Farsi-language fatwas calling on Muslims worldwide to take revenge for the killing' in the aftermath.

'The fatwas, Iranian government rhetoric, and online messaging from regime supporters promoting retaliation against the US heightens the threat from violent extremists who support the Iranian regime,' the bulletin stated.

FBI's counterterrorism teams have been on elevated alert since 1 March, as confirmed by FBI Director Kash Patel on X.

'FBI personnel are fully engaged on the situation overseas,' Patel wrote. 'Last night I instructed our Counterterrorism and intelligence teams to be on high alert and mobilize all assisting security assets needed. Our JTTFs throughout the country are working 24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland.'

