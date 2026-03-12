New Iranian Supreme Leader Is In a Coma And Lost At Least One Leg, British Outlet Claims

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been appointed to the post despite being in a coma and losing a leg as a result from U.S. and Israeli strikes, according to a new report.

The Sun detailed that Khamenei has also suffered serious stomach and liver damage. Citing sources within Tehran, the outlet went on to claim the cleric is undergoing intensive care at the Sina University Hospital, with a section being sealed off and being guarded by several security officers.

He is reportedly under the care of Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, the country's Health Minister and Medical Education, also a top trauma surgeon.

The Sun conceded that the report is "impossible to verify under Iran's current internet blackout" but noted that Khamenei is being referred to as a "wounded war veteran" by state TV.

Networks tied to the regime released on Thursday Khamenei's first message as the country's supreme leader. However, it was not a video message or a recording, but rather a written document attributed to him.

There, he allegedly said that Iran will seek keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and continue attacking U.S. bases in the region. He added that Tehran will seek compensation from the U.S. for the attacks, and if Washington refuses it will destroy assets equivalent to the amount it claims it's owed.

Moreover, he warned that more "fronts" will be opened if the war continues, claiming that the "enemy" has "little experience" fighting in them and "will be severely vulnerable."

"In the recent attack, some military bases were used, and naturally, as we had explicitly warned and without any aggression towards those countries, we only targeted those bases. From now on, we will inevitably continue this action, although we still believe in the necessity of friendship between ourselves and those neighbors," reads a passage of the letter.

As a result, he urged Gulf States to "clarify their stance towards the aggressors of our dear homeland and the killers of our people."

"I recommend that they close those bases as soon as possible, because by now they must have realised that America's claim of establishing security and peace was nothing but a lie."

