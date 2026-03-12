U.S. International Relations

Venezuela Scrambles to Lure Oil Experts Back Home as U.S. Pushes to Revive Industry: 'We're Already in a War for Talent'

Some former employees who now work abroad told Bloomberg that they would only consider returning under different political conditions than the current ones

By
Model of an oil well during a Pro-Maduro demonstration
Workers of the state company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) carry a model of an oil well during a demonstration in support of then President Nicolas Maduro in 2022

Venezuela's effort to revive its oil industry faces a critical obstacle: a shortage of skilled workers after decades of economic collapse and political turmoil drove thousands of engineers, geologists and technicians abroad, a new report details.

Oil output has fallen from more than 3 million barrels per day in 2002 to under 1 million today, according to industry estimates cited by Bloomberg. The collapse followed years of underinvestment, political purges and infrastructure deterioration at state-run Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA). Rebuilding the sector could require as much as $100 billion in investment.

Recruiters, however, say the biggest constraint may not be capital but talent. "There won't be enough talent in Venezuela for all the demand that's coming," said Jesús Castillo, managing partner at executive search firm Contevenca. "We're already in a war for talent in Venezuela, and this will accelerate."

As the United States pushes to restore Venezuelan production and international companies explore new projects, officials and recruiters say the country must persuade a dispersed diaspora of oil professionals to return.

Many of the professionals who once powered the industry now work across the Americas and beyond. Some left after a mass firing of PDVSA workers during a 2002 strike under former President Hugo Chávez. Others departed as the economy deteriorated in the following years.

Juan Alvarez, a former PDVSA employee who moved to Argentina in 2019, told Bloomberg that he would only consider returning under different political conditions. "I would only return if there's a change in the government," he said, adding that he is not ready to move back permanently.

Others say they might return temporarily if opportunities emerge. Ramiro Nasser, an offshore logistics specialist now based in Brazil, said he would be willing to help rebuild the sector if compensation reflected international standards. "I will be more than happy to return to my home country to improve the oil industry and speed up the recovery," he said.

The workforce challenge comes as international oil companies move to expand operations in Venezuela following the U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro earlier this year. Reuters reported earlier this week that Chevron and Shell are negotiating production deals that could increase output in major oil regions, including a potential expansion of Chevron's Petropiar project in the Orinoco Belt.

Analysts say that even with new investment and political support from Washington, Venezuela's oil recovery will require more than reopening fields. A recent analysis by FTI Consulting noted that the country must also resolve billions of dollars in outstanding arbitration claims and sovereign liabilities before major investors commit significant capital.

Without a structured settlement of those legacy claims, the report said, Venezuela risks deterring investment despite its vast reserves — estimated at more than 300 billion barrels — and the potential role its oil could play in stabilizing global markets.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Venezuela, Oil industry

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Elon Musk Sparks Political Shakeup With Launch of America Party

Elon Musk Warns Amazon to 'Proceed With Caution' After Reports of AI-Fueled Outages Disrupt E-Commerce Giant

iPhone
Apple Will Retain Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro, Claims New Rumor
Ndiaga Diagne
Austin Police Release New Footage of Weekend Mass Shooting; FBI Probes Whether Suspect Was Inspired by Recent Strikes on Iran
Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Chilling Nancy Guthrie Theory: She Was Likely 'Wrapped Up' and Carried Out of Home
Donald Trump
Trump Reportedly Working On Cuba Deal That Would Allow Castro Family To Avoid Exile And Remain On The Island
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice