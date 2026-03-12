Venezuela Scrambles to Lure Oil Experts Back Home as U.S. Pushes to Revive Industry: 'We're Already in a War for Talent'

Venezuela's effort to revive its oil industry faces a critical obstacle: a shortage of skilled workers after decades of economic collapse and political turmoil drove thousands of engineers, geologists and technicians abroad, a new report details.

Oil output has fallen from more than 3 million barrels per day in 2002 to under 1 million today, according to industry estimates cited by Bloomberg. The collapse followed years of underinvestment, political purges and infrastructure deterioration at state-run Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA). Rebuilding the sector could require as much as $100 billion in investment.

Recruiters, however, say the biggest constraint may not be capital but talent. "There won't be enough talent in Venezuela for all the demand that's coming," said Jesús Castillo, managing partner at executive search firm Contevenca. "We're already in a war for talent in Venezuela, and this will accelerate."

As the United States pushes to restore Venezuelan production and international companies explore new projects, officials and recruiters say the country must persuade a dispersed diaspora of oil professionals to return.

Many of the professionals who once powered the industry now work across the Americas and beyond. Some left after a mass firing of PDVSA workers during a 2002 strike under former President Hugo Chávez. Others departed as the economy deteriorated in the following years.

Juan Alvarez, a former PDVSA employee who moved to Argentina in 2019, told Bloomberg that he would only consider returning under different political conditions. "I would only return if there's a change in the government," he said, adding that he is not ready to move back permanently.

Others say they might return temporarily if opportunities emerge. Ramiro Nasser, an offshore logistics specialist now based in Brazil, said he would be willing to help rebuild the sector if compensation reflected international standards. "I will be more than happy to return to my home country to improve the oil industry and speed up the recovery," he said.

The workforce challenge comes as international oil companies move to expand operations in Venezuela following the U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro earlier this year. Reuters reported earlier this week that Chevron and Shell are negotiating production deals that could increase output in major oil regions, including a potential expansion of Chevron's Petropiar project in the Orinoco Belt.

Analysts say that even with new investment and political support from Washington, Venezuela's oil recovery will require more than reopening fields. A recent analysis by FTI Consulting noted that the country must also resolve billions of dollars in outstanding arbitration claims and sovereign liabilities before major investors commit significant capital.

Without a structured settlement of those legacy claims, the report said, Venezuela risks deterring investment despite its vast reserves — estimated at more than 300 billion barrels — and the potential role its oil could play in stabilizing global markets.

