A new warning from Iran's powerful military force has pushed the conflict into more dangerous territory, far beyond the battlefield. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed to strike banks and economic centres as the war enters its 12th day.

The threat has raised fears that the crisis could spread from missiles and ships to the foundations of the global financial system.

The warning came on Wednesday after Iranian forces fired at two commercial ships and cautioned that vessels linked to the United States or its allies could become targets. Analysts say such moves could ripple through trade, energy markets and global finance.

Iran Signals a War That Could Hit the World's Economy

Iran's Revolutionary Guard made clear that the conflict would not stay limited to military targets.

According to Le Monde, the elite military force said it was prepared for a prolonged war that could 'destroy' the global economy if tensions continued to escalate. The warning is one of the strongest signals yet that Tehran may broaden its strategy beyond conventional combat.

The statement was issued on 11 March as the conflict reached its twelfth day. Iranian officials said economic infrastructure could become a legitimate target if pressure on the country continues.

The Guard specifically referred to 'economic centres and banks' when describing possible targets in future operations.

IRGC commander in chief Ali Fadavi also told state media that the US and Israel should reflect on the possibility that they could become locked in a 'long term war of attrition' that would destroy the American and global economies.

'[The US and Israel] must consider the possibility that they will be engaged in a long-term war of attrition that will destroy the entire American economy and the world economy,' Fadavi stated.

Such statements have unsettled financial experts who warn that attacks on economic hubs or major shipping lanes could disrupt international banking systems and global trade routes.

Commercial Ships Targeted as Maritime Tensions Rise

The warning followed reports that Iranian forces fired at two commercial oil tankers travelling through regional waters near Iraq. The incident quickly raised tensions along key shipping corridors that carry energy supplies and international goods.

The Guard also warned that ships connected to the United States or allied nations could face additional attacks.

The Iraqi government said the attack on the 'two tankers were subject to sabotage.' Iran, however, said the assault on the two commercial vessels in the Gulf happened because the ships ignored warnings from the Iranian navy after entering the Strait of Hormuz.

Global markets watch such waterways carefully. Any disruption can push shipping costs higher and place renewed pressure on supply chains already strained by years of geopolitical instability.

Targeting commercial vessels suggests the conflict may be spreading into the economic pathways that keep the global market moving.

Trump Says US Will 'Finish the Job'

As tensions continue to rise, the United States has responded with firm language of its own.

US President Donald Trump said American forces were prepared to 'finish the job,' signalling that Washington believes much of Iran's military capacity has already been weakened.

As reported by Agence France-Presse, Trump told reporters there was little left for American forces to strike after days of intense operations. He indicated that the United States had already carried out significant attacks on Iranian targets.

Trump vows Iran war will 'end very soon'.



Thrust into chaos by the conflict, stock markets began to climb and oil prices fell 5% on Trump's short war promise.



But Iran's Revolutionary Guards replied that they, not the US, would "determine the end of the war"… pic.twitter.com/185y6AC7u1 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 10, 2026

At the same time, the American president acknowledged that markets remain uneasy. Trump said Washington could release part of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve 'a little' to help stabilise energy prices and calm global markets if tensions worsen.

His remarks followed the International Energy Agency's announcement that European nations had unanimously agreed to release 400 million barrels from their reserves.

Energy traders often view the reserve as an emergency buffer during geopolitical shocks that threaten oil supply.

Global Markets Brace for Economic Shock

The conflict has already begun to unsettle financial circles far from the Middle East.

Investors worry that expanding attacks on economic infrastructure could trigger wider instability across global markets, Financial Times reported. Banks, shipping companies and energy firms are closely watching developments.

According to the publication, a prolonged and destructive war could affect economic activity and price levels, with underprivileged nations likely to face the most severe consequences. Growth could also suffer.

If Iran were to target financial centres or key trade routes, analysts say the effects could reach stock exchanges, oil prices and international banking networks.

The possibility of a drawn out conflict also raises concerns about inflation and supply disruptions around the world.

As the war moves deeper into its second week, both sides appear to be signalling endurance rather than restraint.

For now, the battlefield reaches beyond missiles and naval patrols. It touches the economic systems that connect nations, markets and everyday lives across the world.

Originally published on IBTimes UK