Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin is preparing to take the helm of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the agency grapples with a deepening staffing crisis and an ongoing government shutdown.

President Donald Trump announced on 5 March 2026 that Mullin will replace outgoing Secretary Kristi Noem, effective 31 March 2026. The transition comes as internal data shows that 305 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees separated from the agency between 14 February and 9 March, driven by financial strain from working without pay, CBS News reported. With nearly 50,000 screeners currently essential but unpaid, the structural integrity of US aviation security is facing its most significant challenge since the 2024 funding lapse.

The Shutdown Numbers Behind The Staging

The political rhetoric surrounding the DHS shutdown, which began on Valentine's Day, is now being eclipsed by hard operational data. Internal TSA statistics show that nationwide unscheduled absences—or 'call-outs'—have surged from a pre-shutdown average of 2% to a sustained average of 6%.

Peak Absences: On 23 February, the national call-out rate hit 9%, exacerbated by a severe blizzard in the North East.

On 23 February, the national call-out rate hit 9%, exacerbated by a severe blizzard in the North East. Regional Hubs: Houston's William P. Hobby Airport saw a staggering 53% call-out rate on 8 March, while John F. Kennedy International has averaged 21% throughout the crisis.

Houston's William P. Hobby Airport saw a staggering 53% call-out rate on 8 March, while John F. Kennedy International has averaged 21% throughout the crisis. Staffing Losses: The 305 confirmed separations represent a permanent loss of institutional knowledge that officials warn could take up to six months to replace due to rigorous training requirements.

Real-World Impact On Spring Break Travel

For passengers, the 'arithmetic of the shutdown' has translated into historic security queues during the peak spring break season. Airports in the south have been particularly hard-hit as the agency struggles to maintain minimum lane requirements.

At Houston Hobby, travellers faced delays of up to 3.5 hours on Sunday, with lines snaking into the baggage claim areas. Airport officials in New Orleans reported queues extending into parking garages, urging passengers to arrive at least four hours before their flights. The DHS has admitted that these 'hotspots' are fluctuating shift by shift, leaving airlines like JetBlue and Southwest to issue urgent advisories to avoid mass missed connections.

The Legacy Of Kristi Noem And The Mullin Reset

Kristi Noem's tenure, marked by aggressive immigration tactics and a controversial 'Operation Metro Surge' in Minneapolis, ended abruptly amid bipartisan criticism in Congress. Trump has appointed her as a 'Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,' a move seen by many as a sidebar to Mullin's primary task: restoring order to the DHS payroll.

Markwayne Mullin, a former plumbing business owner and MMA fighter, is expected to focus on 'refocusing the model.' However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already indicated a 'resounding no' to the nomination, insisting that the crisis is one of policy, not personnel. Mullin will likely serve as Acting Secretary starting in April while the Senate confirmation process plays out against the backdrop of a still-closed department.

Long-Term Recruitment And Retention Fears

Beyond the immediate queues, DHS officials are sounding the alarm over the future of the TSA workforce. Former administrators warn that repeated episodes of unpaid work make the federal government a 'hard sell' for new recruits.

In 2025, a similar shutdown led to the resignation of nearly 1,100 officers. The current exodus of over 300 staff members in less than a month suggests an accelerating trend.

As Mullin prepares to step in, he inherits a department where patriotism is being tested by the practical reality of missed rent and grocery payments. The next 90 days will determine if the agency can recover before the influx of international travellers expected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Originally published on IBTimes UK