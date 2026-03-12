John Fetterman Slams Fellow Democrats For Not Praising Strikes On Iran: 'It's us Destroying The Nazi Regime Before They Could've Begun'

Senator John Fetterman slammed fellow Democrats for not praising strikes against the Iranian regime, saying they amount to "us destroying the Nazi regime and Hitler before they could've even begun."

Speaking to Jewish Insider, Fetterman recalled that "every single Democratic presidential candidate or Democratic president all agreed, we can never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb."

"Everyone has run the gamut: sanctions, treaties, proxies, other kinds of negotiations. It never worked," Fetterman added, noting that the outcome has been "nine hundred pounds of just pure, weapons-grade uranium."

He went on to wonder why Democrats "can't just acknowledge" that the strikes are a "profound development" but noted that what the base wants to "condemn and criticize."

Elsewhere in the interview, Fetterman condemned former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for their words about the future of the relationship between Israel and the U.S. "I expect at the end that our party is going to continue to back away from the moral clarity of Israel. If you are describing Israel as an apartheid state, or you have people in leadership [doing so], that's profoundly disappointing but unsurprising," Fetterman said, in reference to remarks by Newsom, who described Israel as such.

Fetterman has been a vocal supporter of the strikes and Israel in general, also asking last week why "do Democrats now universally condemn what achieves a top, longstanding Democratic priority?"

He has also been the lone Democratic senator to vote against the War Powers Resolution seeking to limit Trump's ability to continue waging war in Iran this week.

The vote was 53-47, short of the simple majority needed to move the resolution to the Senate floor. It sought to remove ""the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific authorization for use of military force."

Originally published on Latin Times