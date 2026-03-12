The 2026 FIFA World Cup could begin this summer with one striking absence. Iran, already qualified for football's biggest stage, may walk away from the tournament after its government said taking part would be impossible following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a recent conflict with the United States and Israel.

FIFA leaders and US officials say the Iranian team remains welcome. Tehran's top sports authority, however, insists the country cannot send players to compete in the very nation it holds responsible for the death of its leader.

With both sides now speaking openly, the question hangs over the tournament. Can FIFA still unite the world and bring people together through the game?

FIFA Says Football Should Remain Open to All

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently said Iran would still be allowed to compete in the tournament despite the growing geopolitical crisis.

According to BBC Sport, Infantino said he had discussed Iran's situation with US President Donald Trump. He explained that the 79 year old American leader assured him Iran would be welcome to travel to the United States and take part in the World Cup.

'We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026,' Infantino stated, as ESPN quoted. 'During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.'

The tournament, co hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is scheduled to begin on 11 June 2026.

Iran had already secured its place in the expanded 48 team competition. The side was drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Their matches are set to take place across the United States. The Iranian football team is due to face New Zealand on 15 June in Los Angeles, Belgium on 21 June also in Los Angeles, and Egypt on 26 June in Seattle.

For FIFA, keeping every qualified team involved is significant to protect the integrity of the competition. Yet the issue now stretches well beyond the boundaries of sport.

Trump Sends Mixed Signals on Iran's Participation

Although Trump reportedly told FIFA leadership that Iran would be welcome in the United States, his public remarks have sounded far less concerned about whether the team appears.

Last week, Trump told Politico in an exclusive interview that he 'really doesn't care' whether Iran takes part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

'I really don't care,' Trump told the publication. 'I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They're running on fumes.'

The comment added another layer of tension to an already fragile situation. Iran is also among the countries affected by strict US travel restrictions, although exemptions are expected for teams and tournament staff.

Even so, the sight of Iranian players competing on American soil while their governments remain in open conflict has raised serious questions within football circles.

For players and supporters, what should be a celebration of sport has begun to feel like something else. A reminder of the geopolitical strain shaping the world beyond the pitch.

Tehran Says Participation Is Impossible

While Trump has sent mixed signals about Iran's place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, Iranian officials have taken a much firmer line. According to The Guardian, Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said the country would not take part in the World Cup 'under no circumstances,' pointing to the assassination of Khamenei and the ongoing war with the United States.

'Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under ‌no circumstances ‌can we ⁠participate in the World Cup,' Donyamali told state media. 'Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.'

The minister also pointed to what he described as the 'malicious action' carried out by the United States against Iran. He said Washington had 'forced two wars' on the country within eight or nine months and killed thousands of Iranian citizens.

'Given the malicious actions they have carried ‌out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands ‌of our people,' Donyamali continued. 'Therefore, we ⁠certainly cannot have such a presence.'

Donyamali's remarks make clear that, from Tehran's perspective, the current climate leaves no room for Iranian athletes to compete.

The comments followed similar concerns raised by Iran's Football Federation president Mehdi Taj. Taj said the scale of the attacks on Iran meant the national team 'cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope.'

The uncertainty has already disrupted preparations. Iran were notably absent from a recent FIFA planning summit in Atlanta, a move that raised concerns among organisers about whether the team will appear when the tournament begins.

A Tournament Already Facing Political Pressure

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest in the competition's history, with 48 teams and matches played across North America from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Iran had qualified early and was expected to appear in its fourth consecutive World Cup. Now, the conflict has left serious doubt over whether the squad will even board a plane.

If Iran does withdraw, it would stand as one of the most politically charged absences in modern World Cup history. Yet for many fans the issue has grown bigger than the game itself.

Whether a competition built on global unity can still bring rival nations onto the same field when the world outside the stadium is at war.

Originally published on IBTimes UK