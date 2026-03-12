The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released a sweeping corporate enforcement policy that, for the first time, sets out uniform guidelines for how prosecutors should handle criminal cases against companies, marking a significant shift in the approach to corporate misconduct.

The new policy offers potential benefits to firms that voluntarily disclose wrongdoing, while also sending a clear message that failure to come clean could lead to serious legal consequences.

Announced on 10 March 2026, the policy is designed to provide consistent standards across all DOJ divisions and US Attorney's Offices and is intended to encourage ethical conduct while ensuring robust enforcement of criminal law. DOJ officials have said it marks a historic step towards transparency and fairness in corporate prosecution.

New Era of Corporate Accountability

Under the framework, companies that voluntarily disclose evidence of wrongdoing to prosecutors, fully cooperate in investigations, and take meaningful steps to remediate misconduct may receive significant benefits, including declinations or reduced charges. These incentives aim to encourage early cooperation and deter concealment.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche highlighted the policy's focus on transparency and fairness, saying the DOJ is committed to 'transparency and fairness, and our first-ever Department-wide corporate enforcement policy is yet another example of that.'

He emphasised that the new guidelines leverage decades of internal experience, creating 'incentives for companies to come forward and do the right thing when misconduct occurs so that we may hold accountable the individual wrongdoers.'

Blanche noted that well-intentioned businesses that self-disclose, cooperate with investigations, and remediate wrongdoing 'will be rewarded.' However, he added a stern warning for those who do not comply: 'But for those that do not, make no mistake — we will not hesitate to seek appropriate resolutions against companies and individuals alike that perpetrate white collar offences that harm American interests.'

Three Key Conditions for Leniency

The policy sets out three core conditions that a company must meet to be considered for leniency:

A voluntary disclosure of misconduct before an investigation begins

Full cooperation with law enforcement

Timely and appropriate remediation of the issues identified

If a corporation meets all three conditions, prosecutors are instructed to consider offering more favourable outcomes, including declining prosecution under certain circumstances.

Voluntary disclosure is the timely reporting of misconduct to the relevant authorities before the government discovers it independently. Full cooperation involves providing information, evidence, and assistance that materially advance the investigation. Remediation requires meaningful steps to address the misconduct, including disciplinary actions or reforms to prevent future violations.

DOJ officials emphasised that companies that fail to meet these standards could face the full weight of prosecution. The policy notes that concealment of wrongdoing, destruction of evidence, or obstruction of justice would weigh heavily against a defendant in charging decisions.

Practical Effects for Businesses

For companies operating in highly regulated sectors, including financial services, healthcare, and technology, the policy is expected to influence how internal investigations are conducted. Corporate counsel may be more likely to recommend prompt self‑reporting when potential criminal misconduct is identified, rather than delaying action while evaluating risk.

Compliance directors have welcomed the clarity around prosecutorial expectations, saying that it could reduce uncertainty about how cases will be handled. Earlier DOJ guidance was issued piecemeal, leading to inconsistent outcomes for similar conduct across jurisdictions. The new policy aims to put an end to that approach by establishing a clear, consistent national standard.

As the policy takes effect, legal experts will be watching closely to see how it influences case outcomes and corporate compliance cultures across the United States.

