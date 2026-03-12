FBI Warns of Possible Iranian Drone Threat Targeting California Coast

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned law enforcement agencies across California about a potential retaliatory drone threat linked to Iran, prompting closer monitoring of coastal security and critical infrastructure.

The intelligence bulletin, circulated to police departments in late February and reported by Reuters, said Iran had previously discussed launching unmanned aerial vehicles from a vessel positioned off the US West Coast. The scenario described a possible attack on unspecified locations in California if the United States carried out military strikes against Iran.

However, officials said the alert was precautionary and did not contain operational details. According to the FBI memo, authorities have no information about the timing, method, targets or perpetrators of any potential attack.

The bulletin resurfaced publicly as tensions in the Middle East escalated following US and Israeli strikes against Iran in late February, which triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region.

Intelligence Warning and Maritime Scenarios

According to the bulletin, intelligence obtained earlier this year suggested that Iranian planners had discussed launching drones from a vessel positioned offshore. The alert stated that, as of early February 2026, Iran had allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles launched from an unidentified vessel off the US coastline in the event of American strikes on Iranian territory.

Officials said the information reflected a possible capability. The memo did not identify specific targets in California and stated there was no indication that a vessel carrying drones had been deployed near the US coastline.

Security agencies distributed the intelligence through established law enforcement networks so local authorities could review the information and monitor any relevant developments.

State and Local Authorities

Governor Gavin Newsom said said state officials remain in contact with federal security agencies while monitoring the situation. In a statement posted on social media, Newsom said he was in 'constant coordination with security and intelligence officials' including the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

The FBI memo was distributed through the Los Angeles Joint Regional Intelligence Centre, which shares federal intelligence with state and local law enforcement agencies. President Donald Trump also addressed the issue from the White House, saying federal authorities were monitoring potential threats.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it had increased patrols around certain locations as a precaution following escalating tensions in the Middle East. In a public statement issued earlier, the department said it was coordinating with local, state and federal partners to monitor developments and ensure it had the most current intelligence.

Officials emphasised that there are currently no known credible threats to Los Angeles.

Wider Security Context

US homeland security officials have previously warned that Iran and its affiliated groups could attempt limited or targeted attacks inside the United States, although large-scale operations remain unlikely.

California's long coastline and concentration of major naval bases, ports and commercial shipping routes mean the region is routinely monitored as part of maritime security operations.

For now, authorities say the FBI bulletin should be viewed primarily as a precautionary intelligence alert. Officials said they will continue to review information and coordinate with federal partners as the situation develops.

