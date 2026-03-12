Nancy Guthrie Update: Cadaver Dogs Paused, Family Holds Out Hope Amid Ongoing Investigation

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has stretched into its sixth week with no major breakthroughs, as authorities scale back certain tactics while continuing to pursue leads in what they describe as a suspected abduction from her Tucson-area home.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of Jan. 31, 2026, and reported missing the following morning, Feb. 1, when she failed to attend her regular church service. Investigators with the Pima County Sheriff's Department believe she was taken against her will from her bed in the early morning hours, possibly around 2:28 a.m., when her pacemaker stopped syncing with connected devices. The case has drawn national attention due to her daughter's prominence and the family's emotional public appeals.

As of March 12, 2026 — marking Day 39 or more since her disappearance — the investigation remains active but has shifted focus. On Monday, March 10, Sheriff Chris Nanos announced that cadaver dogs, previously deployed in searches of surrounding areas, have been placed on hold. "They are available if needed in the future," Nanos told Fox News Digital, emphasizing that the decision reflects resource allocation rather than a conclusion about her status.

The sheriff's office continues to review thousands of tips — estimates range from 40,000 to 50,000 — along with extensive surveillance footage, including more than 10,000 hours examined so far. A damaged utility box near the home is under investigation for a possible link to an internet outage that disrupted nearby cameras around the time of the disappearance. Black gloves found close to the residence were tested and ruled out after DNA linked them to a restaurant worker unrelated to the case.

Multiple ransom notes and demands, including one reportedly seeking $6 million in Bitcoin, have surfaced, though authorities have not confirmed their authenticity or connection to a viable suspect. The family announced a $1 million reward in late February for information leading to Nancy's recovery, with Savannah Guthrie stating in a video message that they still believe in a "miracle" while acknowledging the possibility that her mother may have "gone home to the Lord that she loves."

Savannah Guthrie has been vocal throughout the ordeal, sharing updates and pleas on social media. She briefly traveled to Arizona earlier in the investigation but has since returned to New York City for work. Family members, including siblings and in-laws, have been spotted at the Catalina Foothills home in recent days, offering visible support as the probe continues.

A former FBI agent suggested the refusal to involve civilian search groups like the United Cajun Navy could indicate authorities are nearing an arrest, as internal resources remain prioritized. No arrests have been made, and all immediate family members, including siblings and spouses, were cleared as suspects early on by Sheriff Nanos.

The investigation has faced scrutiny over its handling, with some reports noting potential shifts to a smaller task force for long-term follow-up. Experts have described the case as entering a phase focused on recovery rather than immediate rescue, given Nancy's age, health considerations and the elapsed time. Despite this, the family maintains hope, rooted in their strong Christian faith — a value Nancy herself has long embodied through her work.

Nancy Guthrie, a respected Christian author, Bible teacher and speaker, has influenced thousands through her writings on suffering, hope and biblical theology. Books like "Holding On to Hope: A Pathway through Suffering to the Heart of God" and studies such as "Even Better than Eden: Nine Ways the Bible's Story Changes Everything about Your Story" draw from her personal experiences, including the loss of two infant children to a rare genetic disorder. She and her husband, David, host Respite Retreats for grieving parents and co-host GriefShare resources.

Her ministry, including Biblical Theology Workshops for Women and podcasts like "Help Me Teach the Bible" and "Conversations on the Bible," emphasizes seeing Scripture as a unified narrative pointing to redemption. Upcoming events, such as a scheduled appearance at the Refresh Conference on April 25, 2026, highlight her continued role in women's Bible teaching, though the family's current focus remains on the search.

The disappearance has captivated the public, spawning widespread speculation, online discussions and media coverage from outlets including Fox News, ABC, CNN, The New York Times and local Arizona stations. Resurfaced "Today" show footage from years ago has provided glimpses into her longtime Tucson home, where she lived since the 1970s, adding emotional layers to the story.

Neighbors have reported seeing a suspicious man in the area weeks prior, and other details — such as a possible armed figure captured on early footage — continue to fuel theories. Yet officials urge caution against unverified claims, stressing the importance of tips through official channels, including the FBI tip line.

As the investigation persists without resolution, the Guthrie family and community hold vigil, blending faith-fueled optimism with the harsh realities of an unresolved case. Authorities reiterate that the probe is far from closed, with forensic reviews, digital analysis and public assistance key to potential progress.

Nancy Guthrie's story — one of quiet faith turned into national concern — underscores the fragility of life and the enduring power of hope amid uncertainty. Friends, supporters and followers continue to pray for answers and her safe return.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au