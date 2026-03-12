A 32-year-old man from New York has been charged in federal court after allegedly posting violent threats online aimed at former US President Donald Trump and agents of the federal immigration enforcement agency U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Authorities say the case shows the growing worry over threatening rhetoric spreading across digital platforms and the willingness of law enforcement to act when such comments cross the line into criminal conduct.

Federal prosecutors claim the accused attempted to hide behind anonymity while posting inflammatory messages on the internet that called for violence against government officials and supporters of Trump. Investigators tracked the activity back to him after reviewing online communications and digital records.

Officials involved in the case emphasised that threats made through social media or video platforms are treated as serious offences under federal law. The incident serves as another reminder that posts made behind a screen can carry real-world consequences when they involve threats directed at public figures or law enforcement personnel.

Federal Charges Filed After Alleged Online Threats

According to reports in the Northern District of New York, the accused has been identified as Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr., a resident of Binghamton. The 32-year-old appeared in federal court in late February on charges of making threats to the president and federal agents through interstate communications. Authorities allege that during January 2026, he posted several comments on YouTube threatening violence against Trump, unnamed ICE agents, and supporters of the former president.

Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation examined the posts after they were flagged as potentially dangerous. According to officials, the messages included violent language directed at government officials and law enforcement officers. Federal authorities say such threats, even if posted online and without immediate action, can violate federal statutes that protect public officials and federal agents from intimidation or harm.

First Assistant US Attorney John A. Sarcone III stated that the defendant used online communications to threaten the president and federal officers with acts of violence. Prosecutors said the government takes such cases seriously and will pursue individuals who make threats against public officials or federal agents.

The charge carries huge legal consequences. According to court filings, making threats against the president or federal officers via interstate communication networks can result in up to five years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and supervised release after any custodial sentence.

Authorities also confirmed that Hamm was ordered to remain detained while the legal process moves forward. Investigators say the case demonstrates how law enforcement agencies monitor online activity when credible threats are reported.

Rising Concerns Over Violent Rhetoric Online

The case reflects broader concerns in the United States about threats to political figures and government agencies on social media and other digital platforms. Over the past decade, authorities have increasingly warned that inflammatory online rhetoric can escalate into real-world danger, particularly when it targets high-profile individuals or law enforcement officials.

Officials argue that anonymity on the internet often emboldens individuals to make statements they might not otherwise make in public. However, law enforcement agencies have expanded their ability to trace digital communications through IP addresses, platform records, and other electronic evidence. This allows investigators to identify suspects even when they attempt to conceal their identities online.

Originally published on IBTimes UK