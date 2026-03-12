Business

FTC Orders Invitation Homes to Refund $47 Million to Misled Renters

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced Wednesday that renters across the United States will receive more than $47.2 million in refunds after regulators accused housing giant Invitation Homes of misleading tenants with hidden fees and unfair rental practices.

The payments are part of a settlement tied to a 2024 lawsuit filed by the federal agency. Regulators said the Dallas-based company deceived renters about the real cost of leasing homes and charged fees that were not clearly disclosed in advertisements or lease agreements.

According to the FTC, checks will be mailed to 444,131 consumers who paid $45 or more in certain charges between January 2021 and September 2024.

Eligible renters are expected to receive an average payment of about $106, though the exact amount will vary based on how much each person paid.

The agency said recipients should cash their checks within 90 days after receiving them. Delivery times may differ depending on where people live. Renters who have questions about the refunds can contact Rust Consulting, the company managing the process.

The case centers on claims that Invitation Homes added mandatory "junk fees" that were not fully disclosed when renters applied for homes.

The FTC said these extra costs could add up to as much as $1,700 per year.

Many of the charges were listed as services such as smart home technology, air filter delivery, internet services, and utility management.

Invitation Homes to Refund Renters

Regulators also alleged that the company collected more than $18 million in application fees from people who believed the rental prices were lower than they actually were, CBS News reported.

The FTC said the fees became "highly profitable" for the company.

The lawsuit also accused Invitation Homes of failing to properly inspect properties before tenants moved in.

Some renters later reported being charged for damage that already existed or for normal wear and tear when they moved out. Others said their security deposits were unfairly withheld.

As part of the settlement, Invitation Homes agreed to provide the refunds and change several business practices.

The company must now clearly disclose all leasing costs, create a fair process for handling security deposits, and stop the practices described in the lawsuit.

Invitation Homes did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the refund payments. The company agreed to settle the case but did not admit wrongdoing.

The firm remains the largest single-family home leasing company in the United States.

Financial disclosures show it owned or managed more than 110,000 properties nationwide as of December 2025.

Originally published on vcpost.com

