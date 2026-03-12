Business

Target Offers Discounts Across 3,000 Products as Cost of Living Concerns Grow

By
Target Unveils Nationwide Self-Checkout Technology for Blind Shoppers
The Target logo is displayed at a Target store on August 20, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Target announced that CEO Brian Cornell is stepping down to be replaced by Target’s current COO Michael Fiddelke.

Target is cutting prices on more than 3,000 products this spring as Americans continue to feel the pinch from rising costs.

The retailer's move comes amid five consecutive years of inflation staying above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, which has made affordability a top concern for many households.

The discounts cover a wide range of items, including women's and children's clothing, shoes like flats, sandals, and sneakers, bedding and blankets, baby products, household essentials, and pantry staples.

According to Fox Business, most reductions fall between 5% and 20% off original prices and will begin rolling out in stores this month, continuing through spring. Stores in Alaska and Hawaii are excluded from this price-cut program.

"Busy families are thinking about value as they begin to update their homes and wardrobes for spring," said Cara Sylvester, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

"We're delivering by lowering prices on 3,000 spring favorites across apparel, essentials, and home. We're committed to making it easier than ever for guests to have the fresh style and incredible value they love, with lower prices on the items we know they want."

Target Cuts Prices Amid Rising Costs

The announcement reflects a broader effort by Target to respond to softer consumer demand and growing competition.

Inflation remains high, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that the consumer price index rose 0.3% in February and 2.4% over the past year, NY Post reported.

The monthly increase was slightly higher than January's 0.2%, signaling that Americans are still navigating rising costs for everyday goods like groceries, gasoline, and rent.

Target CEO Michael Fiddelke said the retailer's new approach focuses on growth by investing in key categories such as women's apparel, home, and baby.

"This new chapter of growth at Target is defined by clear choices and rooted in a deeper understanding of our unique lane in retail, the guests we serve, and the areas where we're distinctly positioned to win," Fiddelke said.

He added that the company is working to combine style, design, and value while enhancing the shopping experience with technology and team support.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Target, Discounts
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Elon Musk Sparks Political Shakeup With Launch of America Party

Elon Musk Warns Amazon to 'Proceed With Caution' After Reports of AI-Fueled Outages Disrupt E-Commerce Giant

iPhone
Apple Will Retain Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro, Claims New Rumor
Ndiaga Diagne
Austin Police Release New Footage of Weekend Mass Shooting; FBI Probes Whether Suspect Was Inspired by Recent Strikes on Iran
Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Chilling Nancy Guthrie Theory: She Was Likely 'Wrapped Up' and Carried Out of Home
Donald Trump
Trump Reportedly Working On Cuba Deal That Would Allow Castro Family To Avoid Exile And Remain On The Island
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice