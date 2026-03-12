Scientists Warn Heavy Use of AI Chatbots Could Standardize Human Thinking, Reduce Creativity 

Artificial intelligence tools can replace humans for the next decade, according to several reports. That's not the most fearful part, however.

ChatGPT, Claude AI, and other AI chatbots can rapidly transform writing, work, and problem-solving, but scientists are now cautioning that heavy reliance on large language models (LLMs) may unintentionally diminish the diversity of human thought.

How AI Shapes Thinking Patterns

Zhivar Sourati, a computer scientist at the University of Southern California and lead author of a new opinion paper in Trends in Cognitive Sciences, emphasizes that human diversity in reasoning and expression is one of society's greatest strengths.

When millions of users rely on the same AI systems for generating ideas or editing text, natural differences in communication and problem-solving may gradually disappear. LLMs often produce predictable linguistic patterns, encouraging users to adopt similar ways of thinking over time.

AI Adoption Skyrockets Globally

The concern grows as chatbot usage spreads quickly. Pew Research reports that one-third of Americans used ChatGPT last year, doubling the 2023 figure. Among teenagers, nearly two-thirds interact with chatbots regularly, often daily.

Organizations are also rapidly embracing AI. A Stanford study revealed that 78% of businesses used AI in 2024, up from 55% the previous year, highlighting how integrated these tools are becoming in both work and everyday life.

Why Human Creativity Still Matters

According to CNET, experts warn that standardized thinking could weaken pluralism, the principle that diverse perspectives strengthen societies and lead to better problem-solving. If AI subtly shapes communication norms, it may influence what is considered "correct" reasoning or credible viewpoints, even affecting those who do not personally use AI tools.

While AI remains a powerful resource for productivity and learning, researchers stress that protecting human individuality, creativity, and diverse perspectives is essential to ensure innovation and adaptive thinking in an AI-driven world.

Writers immediately felt the impact of chatbots on creativity and voice. In our previous report, some of the effects of overreliance on GPT-4 when it comes to writing include ownership issues, loss of originality, and reduced pleasure and mastery.

Chatbots can hallucinate information, so be careful in publishing content online when you are using an AI app. Double-check the information before you hit that button. There's no wrong in using AI since it can speed up the whole process of creating content, but don't let it take full control of you.

Originally published on Tech Times