Grammarly Faces $5M Lawsuit After AI 'Expert Review' Feature Used Writers' Names Without Permission

Grammarly CEO was hopeful for the feature to connect to more people, but unfortunately, it fell short.

Popular AI writing assistant Grammarly is facing legal trouble after a controversial feature allegedly used the identities of well-known writers and journalists without their consent.

The issue revolves around an AI editing tool called "Expert Review," which has now been disabled following backlash and a newly filed lawsuit.

Controversial AI Feature Sparked Immediate Backlash

The "Expert Review" feature aimed to provide editing suggestions by referencing famous writers and journalists as sources of "inspiration."

According to a report by Wired journalist Miles Klee, the feature included the names of several notable figures, including Raymond Wong, without notifying or consulting them beforehand.

The tool implied that these writers influenced the AI's feedback. For writers and other personalities, this is concerning since their identity can be easily used without permission, which can also lead to misleading attribution.

Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Grammarly

On Wednesday, the same day Grammarly disabled the feature, a class-action lawsuit was filed accusing the company of "misappropriating" the identities of hundreds of writers. The case currently lists investigative journalist Julia Angwin as the named plaintiff.

According to Gizmodo, the lawsuit also references prominent literary figures such as Stephen King, whose name allegedly appeared in the AI-generated editorial guidance.

According to the filing, the case challenges Grammarly's use of writers' identities to promote its product and generate profit. The complaint cites California Civil Code §3344, which prohibits using someone's name or likeness for commercial purposes without consent.

Financial Impact on Grammarly

Although the lawsuit does not request a fixed amount in damages, it claims the "amount in controversy exceeds $5 million." The plaintiffs argue that Grammarly and its parent company benefited financially from associating the tool with respected writers.

Grammarly CEO Responds

Grammarly CEO Shishir Mehrotra acknowledged the controversy in a public statement, saying the feature aimed to connect users with influential perspectives but ultimately fell short.

The company has not yet publicly addressed the lawsuit directly, though it confirmed the feature has been temporarily disabled while the issue is reviewed.

