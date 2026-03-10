Ohio State President Ted Carter Resigns Over 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Woman Seeking University Resources

The president of Ohio State University, one of the nation's largest public universities, abruptly resigned Monday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a woman who sought access to university leadership and resources to support her personal business ventures.

Ted Carter, who took the helm of the Columbus-based institution in 2023, informed the university's Board of Trustees about the relationship during an emergency Saturday meeting, leading to the acceptance of his resignation Sunday and a public announcement Monday that sent shockwaves through the academic community.

The Inappropriate Relationship

Carter acknowledged to trustees that he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a woman identified in reports as Krisanthe Vlachos, described as a podcaster and entrepreneur. The relationship became problematic when the woman sought what the university characterized as "inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership" and requested public university resources to support her private business interests.

The revelation raises serious questions about conflicts of interest, the use of public resources, and the boundaries between personal relationships and professional responsibilities at the highest levels of university administration. Ohio State, as a public institution funded by taxpayer dollars, operates under strict ethical guidelines regarding the use of university resources and access to leadership.

Details about the specific nature of the relationship, when it began, and what resources or access were provided remain unclear as the university has launched an investigation into the matter. The Board of Trustees has indicated that a thorough review will be conducted to determine the full extent of any improper actions and their impact on the university.

Rapid Timeline of Events

The speed with which Carter's presidency unraveled stands in stark contrast to his position just days earlier as the leader of one of America's most prominent universities.

Saturday, March 8: Carter meets with the Board of Trustees in an emergency session to disclose the inappropriate relationship and its implications. The meeting, held behind closed doors, focused on the ethical and legal ramifications of his actions.

Sunday, March 9: Following deliberations, the Board of Trustees accepts Carter's resignation, effective immediately. University officials begin planning for the leadership transition and preparing a public statement.

Monday, March 10: Ohio State publicly announces Carter's departure in a carefully worded statement that acknowledges the resignation while promising a full investigation. Students, faculty, and alumni learn of the shocking development as news spreads across campus and throughout the college sports and higher education communities.

The compressed timeline suggests the Board of Trustees viewed the situation as serious enough to warrant immediate action rather than allowing Carter to remain in his position during an investigation or transition period.

Board of Trustees Response

The Ohio State Board of Trustees issued a measured statement acknowledging Carter's resignation while emphasizing their commitment to institutional integrity and accountability.

"President Carter informed the Board of his resignation after disclosing a relationship that involved inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership and resources," the statement read. "The Board has accepted his resignation and is committed to conducting a thorough review of this matter."

The Board indicated that an investigation would examine several key questions: What specific university resources were made available to the woman involved? How did she gain access to other university leaders? Were any university policies or state ethics laws violated? Did any other university officials know about or facilitate this arrangement?

Trustees emphasized that Ohio State's commitment to ethical governance and proper stewardship of public resources remains paramount, and that any findings from the investigation would be addressed appropriately.

Who Is Krisanthe Vlachos?

While university officials have been circumspect about identifying individuals involved, reports indicate that the woman at the center of the controversy is Krisanthe Vlachos, described in various sources as a podcaster and businesswoman.

The nature of her business interests and what specific resources or access she sought from Ohio State remain largely undisclosed. However, the characterization of her requests as seeking "public resources to support her personal business" suggests she may have been looking for university endorsements, partnerships, funding, facilities access, or connections to Ohio State's extensive network of corporate partners and donors.

Ohio State, with its massive enrollment of more than 60,000 students, extensive research facilities, major athletic programs, and deep connections to Ohio's business community, controls significant resources that could be valuable to various business ventures. The improper use of university position or resources to benefit private interests would constitute a serious breach of public trust.

Carter's Brief and Troubled Tenure

Ted Carter became Ohio State's 17th president in 2023, arriving with an impressive resume that included leadership positions at the University of Nebraska and the U.S. Naval Academy. A retired U.S. Navy vice admiral and Naval Academy graduate, Carter brought military discipline and leadership experience to the role.

However, his tenure at Ohio State proved controversial from the start. Carter made waves by proactively shutting down the university's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs before Ohio state law required such action, a decision that drew criticism from faculty and students who felt the move went beyond legal compliance and reflected ideological positioning.

His administration also implemented controversial changes to campus protest policies, including new restrictions on dormitory decorations and prohibitions on using chalk to write messages on campus walkways. These changes, positioned as maintaining campus order and decorum, were viewed by critics as limiting student expression and political activism.

The abrupt nature of Carter's departure, coming so soon after his appointment and amid these controversies, adds another chapter to Ohio State's troubled presidential history. No Ohio State president has left office as originally planned since 1981, with multiple presidents either resigning under pressure or departing amid controversy.

Financial Implications

Carter's resignation comes with significant financial implications for both him and the university. As one of the highest-paid presidents in the Big Ten Conference, Carter earned nearly $1.2 million annually. His contract, which ran through December 2028, had recently been renewed with increased benefits.

Under the terms of his departure, Carter has 90 days to vacate university-provided housing, a standard provision but one that underscores the finality of his exit. The financial details of any severance arrangement have not been disclosed, though universities typically include buyout provisions in presidential contracts.

For Ohio State, the resignation triggers additional costs associated with a presidential search, interim leadership arrangements, and potential reputation damage that could affect fundraising, recruitment, and university standing. Major presidential searches at institutions of Ohio State's size and prominence typically cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and take months to complete.

Investigation and Unanswered Questions

As the dust settles from Carter's sudden departure, numerous questions remain unanswered, questions that the Board's promised investigation will need to address.

Scope of Involvement: Did other university officials know about the relationship and the access being provided? Were any staff members instructed to facilitate meetings or provide resources? How far up the administrative chain did knowledge of this arrangement extend?

Resource Allocation: What specific university resources were made available or promised? Did this involve use of university facilities, staff time, official connections, or financial resources? Were any contracts or agreements entered into that would need to be reviewed or cancelled?

Timeline: When did the relationship begin, and how long did it continue? Was it ongoing at the time of disclosure, or had it already ended? At what point did Carter recognize it was inappropriate?

Policy Violations: What specific university policies or state ethics laws may have been violated? Ohio's ethics laws governing public officials are stringent, and violations can carry both professional and legal consequences.

Preventive Measures: What safeguards failed to prevent this situation, and what changes need to be implemented to prevent similar occurrences in the future?

The answers to these questions will likely emerge in the coming weeks and months as the investigation proceeds and as media and public records requests reveal additional details.

Faculty and Student Reactions

The resignation has left Ohio State's campus community reeling, with faculty and students expressing shock at the sudden departure and concern about leadership stability at the institution.

Several faculty members expressed surprise at Carter's downfall, noting the irony that a president who frequently stressed "Buckeye values" and institutional integrity had resigned over an ethical breach. Faculty Senate leaders indicated they would be watching the investigation closely and seeking assurances about governance reforms.

Students, many of whom were just adjusting to Carter's leadership style after the departure of his predecessor, expressed frustration at yet another leadership transition. Student government leaders called for transparency in both the investigation and the search for Carter's successor.

Alumni and donors, particularly major contributors whose support is crucial to Ohio State's fundraising efforts, will also be watching how the university handles the situation. Major scandals at the presidential level can affect donation patterns and institutional reputation for years.

Interim Leadership and Path Forward

The Board of Trustees has indicated that an interim president will be named shortly to provide continuity while a national search for a permanent president is conducted. The interim leader will face the challenging task of steadying the ship, reassuring stakeholders, and maintaining institutional momentum during what is likely to be an extended transition period.

The search for a new permanent president will likely take six months to a year, with the Board seeking someone who can restore stability, rebuild trust, and avoid the controversies that have plagued recent administrations. The scandal will undoubtedly be a factor in negotiations with potential candidates, who will want assurances about board support and campus dynamics before accepting the position.

Broader Implications for Higher Education

Carter's resignation adds to a growing list of high-profile university presidential departures over ethical issues, raising questions about governance, oversight, and accountability in higher education leadership.

The incident highlights the challenges universities face in balancing the powerful, public-facing role of a president with the need for appropriate checks and balances on executive authority. Presidents control significant resources and have wide discretion in their use, creating opportunities for conflicts of interest if proper safeguards are not in place and enforced.

The case also underscores the importance of robust ethics policies, regular training on conflicts of interest, and mechanisms for reporting and addressing potential ethical breaches before they escalate into full-blown scandals.

A University Confronts Another Leadership Crisis

On Monday evening, as news of Carter's resignation spread across Ohio State's sprawling Columbus campus, students walked past the main administration building where the university's 17th president had worked just days earlier. Some stopped to take photos. Others barely looked up from their phones.

The resignation marks an ignominious end to a presidency that began with high hopes but was consistently marked by controversy. The acknowledgment of an inappropriate relationship involving access to university resources represents a fundamental breach of the trust placed in him by students, faculty, staff, alumni, and Ohio taxpayers.

Jennifer Michaels, a senior majoring in political science, paused near the Oval, the university's central quad. "It's embarrassing," she said. "We're supposed to be one of the best public universities in the country, and we can't seem to keep a president for more than a few years."

Her sentiment echoes a broader frustration on campus. Since 1981, no Ohio State president has left office as originally planned—a pattern of instability that has left many wondering what systemic issues plague the institution's governance.

The Board of Trustees has promised a thorough investigation, with results expected in the coming months. But for a university already navigating controversies over DEI policies and protest restrictions, the scandal adds another layer of uncertainty to an institution trying to define its future.

As Ohio State begins the search for its next leader, the challenge will be finding someone who can not only manage one of the nation's largest universities but also restore confidence in a presidency that has been defined more by departures than by lasting leadership.

The full story of what transpired between Carter and the woman seeking university resources will emerge through the investigation. But the damage to Ohio State's reputation has already been done, and the question facing trustees is not just who will lead next, but how to break a four-decade cycle of troubled presidencies.

