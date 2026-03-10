U.S. International Relations

Iranian Official Issues Ominous Threat to Trump: 'Lest You Be The Ones to Vanish'

Iranian official and Trump trade barbs through social media

A high-ranking Iranian official issued an ominous threat to President Trump in a post on X.

Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's National Security Council of Iran, wrote "The Ashura-loving Iranian people do not fear your hollow threats; for those greater than you have failed to erase it... So beware lest you be the ones to vanish."

Larijani made the post in response to comments President Trump made on Truth Social regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," Trump wrote.

The Strait of Hormuz borders southern Iran and connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. About 20 percent of the world's oil and natural gas supply is exported through the Strait. Since the start of the war, shipping through the Strait has largely been halted, raising the risk of a global energy crisis.

"Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" Trump wrote.

Larijani made another post on X that specifically referenced the Strait, and the threat to shipping the conflict posed. "The Strait of Hormuz will either be a path of peace and prosperity for all, or a path of failure and suffering for warmongers," he wrote.

