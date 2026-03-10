NBA Trade Rumors: Will Detroit Pistons Benefit From Getting Kawhi Leonard?

When James Harden left the Los Angeles Clippers, Ty Lue knew that it was about time to look for a new playmaker. Losing The Beard also means losing a scoring power and fully relying on Kawhi Leonard.

According to a recent report, Leonard is frequently seen in trade rumors headlines. This could mean that the star forward might end up with a new team soon. If he plans to seek better opportunities, one of the best teams he could go to is the Detroit Pistons.

Kawhi Leonard Controversy

The NBA is reportedly reviewing a potential salary-cap circumvention case involving Leonard's contract. Should the league void the agreement, Leonard could become an unrestricted free agent, instantly altering the NBA offseason landscape.

In another story from Sports Illustrated, a new document release could indicate that Leonard will have a tough time in Los Angeles.

The new investigation says that the Clippers won't be looking great if they are proven of fund misuse for its salary cap restrictions. A reporter said that the two federal whistleblowers warned the SEC about the scenario. Leonard's marketing deal is labeled as an "incentivized bonus," which counts as deception for the fraud scheme.

Proposed Trade Could Send Leonard to Detroit

NBA insider Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report highlighted a proposed blockbuster deal that would return Leonard to the Eastern Conference with the rising Detroit Pistons:

Pistons Receive:

Kawhi Leonard

Clippers Receive:

Duncan Robinson

Isaiah Stewart

Ron Holland

2027 First-Round Pick

2031 First-Round Pick Swap

If completed, Detroit would gain an instant championship contender, with Leonard bringing the playoff pedigree he showcased during the Raptors' 2018–19 title run.

Transforming Detroit's Young Core

Pairing Leonard with rising star Cade Cunningham would create a potent duo. Detroit's promising young talent, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson, combined with veteran Tobias Harris, would gain elite defense, scoring ability, and championship experience with Leonard's addition.

Why the Clippers Might Pull the Trigger

For Los Angeles, the appeal lies in long-term assets and roster flexibility. First-round picks and young forward Ron Holland offer high upside, while Isaiah Stewart and Duncan Robinson provide depth, scoring, and defensive intensity. This would accelerate the Clippers' ongoing roster reset.

While purely hypothetical, Leonard's future will remain one of the NBA's most intriguing offseason stories. Moving to a new home will temporarily clear his name, but he needs to close the deal with the Clippers first if he decides to move out anytime soon.

