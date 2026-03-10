Novo Nordisk and Hims & Hers Turn Patent Dispute Into Business Opportunity

A legal fight between Novo Nordisk and Hims & Hers Health has quickly turned into a business partnership.

The drugmaker has agreed to dismiss its patent lawsuit after the two companies struck a deal to sell popular weight-loss medicines through the telehealth platform.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Hims & Hers will begin offering the branded medications Wegovy and Ozempic on its online platform later this month.

According to TheHill, the company will also stop promoting compounded or "copycat" versions of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and instead shift to selling medicines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The deal ends a dispute that escalated just weeks earlier. Last month, Hims & Hers said it planned to launch a cheaper, off-brand version of Wegovy, which contains the ingredient semaglutide.

Novo Nordisk strongly opposed the move and promised legal action, calling the product "an unapproved, inauthentic, and untested knockoff."

Soon after the announcement, the telehealth company reversed course. It dropped the plan only days later, a move that came after the FDA warned it could limit access to ingredients used to copy popular weight-loss drugs.

Demand for GLP-1 medicines has soared in recent years as more patients seek treatments for obesity and diabetes.

During earlier shortages, regulators allowed specialty pharmacies to create compounded versions of these drugs to help meet demand.

However, in 2024 the FDA said the shortage had ended, which was expected to reduce the need for compounding.

Novo Nordisk Deal Signals New Direction

Even so, some companies continued selling customized versions for patients when prescriptions required special adjustments.

Hims & Hers Health relied on the exception and even acquired a compounding pharmacy in 2024, as strong demand for these medicines helped drive its rapid growth.

Now the company says it is making a "strategic shift." Patients currently using compounded drugs on the platform will be given the chance to move to FDA-approved treatments if their healthcare providers decide it is appropriate.

Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers Health, said the partnership could help expand access to reliable and trusted medications.

"We see tremendous growth opportunities in the US with the expanding assortment of branded GLP-1 medications," Dudum said.

"I'm excited to have a great partner in Novo Nordisk as we work to create a new model that works for everyday people."

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar said the agreement benefits patients by linking them with safe, tested drugs.

"This agreement with Hims & Hers is a meaningful win for patients in the United States," Doustdar said.

"By expanding access through leading telehealth providers and digital care platforms, we are helping connect more people with our FDA-approved medicines."

As part of the arrangement, Novo Nordisk has reserved the right to refile its lawsuit if needed in the future.

According to AP News, Investors reacted quickly, sending shares of Hims & Hers Health up more than 36% in Monday morning trading, while Novo Nordisk saw a smaller gain of about 1.8% in its US-listed stock.

