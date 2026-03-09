Zohran Mamdani Targeted? ISIS-Inspired Terror Probe After Explosives Thrown At NYC Mayor's Home

Federal prosecutors in New York have charged two Pennsylvania teenagers after improvised explosive devices were thrown near Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on Saturday, in an incident police say is being investigated as 'ISIS-inspired terrorism' linked to an anti-Muslim protest outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's official home. Police said none of the devices detonated fully and no one was injured, but Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the objects were designed to 'injure, maim or worse'.

For context, the first public accounts on Saturday were narrower and more cautious. At that stage, the NYPD said two people had been taken into custody after 'suspicious devices' were ignited outside Gracie Mansion during duelling demonstrations, and bomb squad officers were still trying to establish whether the items were functional explosive devices or hoaxes. By Monday, investigators had moved well beyond that uncertainty, with Tisch saying one device contained a highly volatile homemade explosive and federal authorities filing terrorism related charges.​

Zohran Mamdani At The Centre Of A Violent Protest Flashpoint

Police said the gathering outside Gracie Mansion included an anti-Islam demonstration led by conservative influencer Jake Lang and a larger counterprotest nearby. According to Mamdani, the men accused in the case had travelled from Pennsylvania and 'attempted to bring violence to New York City', a line that sounded blunt because the facts beneath it are blunt too.​

Mamdani, New York City's first Muslim mayor, said on Monday that he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were at a museum in Brooklyn when the devices were thrown, correcting earlier statements that placed them inside the residence. Speaking publicly after the arrests, he called the original anti-Muslim rally 'vile' and rooted in white supremacy, while also insisting that peaceful protest remains a right even when the message is repellent.

That balance matters here. The political ugliness of the demonstration is one thing. Throwing explosive devices into that already charged atmosphere is something else entirely, and the city's account leaves little doubt about how narrowly a worse outcome may have been avoided.

Zohran Mamdani Investigation Turns To Radicalisation And Intent

The federal complaint alleges that Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, attempted to detonate two apparent explosive devices near Gracie Mansion and were later found with materials in a car parked a few blocks away, including a hobby fuse, an empty metal can and a notebook listing chemical ingredients that could be used to build explosives. An automated licence plate reader also captured the vehicle entering New York City from New Jersey about an hour before the incident, according to the complaint described by NBC News and other outlets.

Investigators have leaned heavily on what the suspects allegedly said after their arrests. The complaint says body camera footage captured Kayumi replying 'ISIS' when someone in the crowd asked why he had done it, and it further alleges that both suspects made additional references to ISIS after waiving their Miranda rights, with Balat writing that he had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. Those are serious allegations, but they are still allegations, and the fuller question of whether the pair were directed by anyone or radicalised online remains unsettled in public.​​

Tisch declined to say whether detectives believe the two were recruited or self-radicalised, though Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner said youth radicalisation online is rising across ideologies, not only in ISIS related cases. In court, lawyers for both defendants requested protective custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, with Balat's attorney telling NBC News that his client is 18, close to graduating high school and vulnerable in what he described as a 'hell hole'. Attorney General Pam Bondi, striking a much harsher note, said the government had charged 'two alleged ISIS-inspired terrorists' who attempted to bomb a protest in New York City.

Originally published on IBTimes UK