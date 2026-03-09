U.S. International Relations

Iran Threatens To Drive Oil Prices Above $200 If U.S. And Israel Continue With 'Cowardly Anti Human Actions'

Oil soared 25% between Sunday and Monday to just under $120 a barrel before pairing some gains

By
Iran

The Iranian regime threatened to drive oil prices above $200 per barrel if the U.S. and Israel continue the war against the country.

A spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it is "expected that the governments of Muslim countries will swiftly warn the criminal U.S. and the savage Zionist regime against such cowardly anti human actions so that the flames of fire and war do not spread further."

"Otherwise, similar actions will occur in the region, and if you can tolerate oil prices above $200 per barrel, continue this game," the spokesperson added.

Oil soared 25% between Sunday and Monday to just under $120 a barrel before pairing gains. Brent crude was trading just above $100 on Monday 8 a.m. ET., a 10% increase compared to the prior trading session. The drop followed reports of coordinated global action to release oil reserves to offset some of the production cuts in the gulf and the lack of traffic at the Strait of Ormuz.

Stock futures were down as well as a result of continued geopolitical uncertainty and the energy shock. Should losses continue by the end of the session, it would be the third straight day of losses for U.S. indexes. Axios noted that odds of a U.S. recession jumped to 38% compared to 24% before the war began, according to Polymarket.

Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy and a former energy adviser of George W. Bush, said the war has caused the largest oil disruption in history, taking out about 20% of the world's supply, double the previous record during the Suez Crisis in the 1950s.

Trump addressed the spike on Sunday, saying in a social media post that "short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace." "ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!" he added.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Iran, United States, Oil

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Roma Island, Starr County, Texas

Texas Begins Removing Rio Grande Island Officials Say Is Used to Hide and Smuggle Migrants into U.S.

Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt Draft Comments Ignite Outrage as Mothers Fear Children Could Be Pulled Into Foreign Wars
The New York Stock Exchange tanked on Monday
Global Stock Markets End Volatile Week Lower as Geopolitical Tensions, Surging Oil and Weak Jobs Data
Netflix to Open 2 Massive Entertainment Venues That Will Offer Events, Shops Themed to Its Famous Shows
Netflix Acquires 'InterPositive,' Ben Affleck's AI Production Startup—Will It Replace Filmmakers?
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
US Military Launches Precision Strike on Narco-Terror Network in Ecuador in Joint Anti-Cartel Operation
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice