Trump Reportedly Preparing Deal With Cuba To Advance U.S. Interests Amid Continued Pressure On Havana Regime

President Donald Trump is preparing an economic deal that would advance U.S. interests in Cuba as it continues to put pressure on the Havana regime, according to a new report.

Citing two people with knowledge of the plans, USA Today detailed that the deal could be announced soon. Its content is still unknown but it could relax travel requirements to the island, something for which Trump wouldn't need congressional authorization.

The outlet added that discussions have also included an off-ramp for Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, members of the Castro family in the island and deals on several industries, including sports, energy and tourism.

Last week Trump anticipated there could be substantial changes in the country before the end of the month, as is administration continues to prevent the island from getting fuel.

Speaking during a ceremony with the players of Inter Miami, champions of the Major League Soccer, Trump told one of the club's owners, Cuban-American businessman Jorge Mas Santos that he would be able to go back to the island soon.

"You are going to go back and won't need my approval, you just fly back in; I can just see that," Trump said at the White House. "I just want to wait a couple of weeks, but we'll be together again soon, I suspect, celebrating what's going on in Cuba." The remarks could have hinted at the relaxation of travel restrictions.

Trump went on to say that he wants to finish the conflict with Iran before moving on to the beleaguered Caribbean country.

Trump had also said days prior that "we could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba" amid reports that his administration is having talks with the grandson of Raul Castro.

Speaking to press at the White House lawn last week, Trump said that "the Cuban government is talking with us."

"They're in a big deal of trouble. They have no money. They have nothing right now. But they're talking with us. Maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba," Trump added.

