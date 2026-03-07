America lost jobs at an alarming rate last month, dealing a sharp blow to the White House's economic narrative just as the administration was hoping for a labour market revival in 2026.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its February employment report on March 6, 2026, showing that total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 92,000, a figure that blindsided economists who had forecast a gain of roughly 60,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate edged up to 4.4%, from 4.3% in January. The data, coupled with troubling downward revisions to prior months and a weakening GDP reading, has cast fresh doubt on the administration's 'golden age' economic messaging as the United States continues to grapple with the financial fallout from its war with Iran.

Labour Market Hits a Dead End

The February contraction does not stand alone. The BLS report also revised December 2025's initially reported gain of 48,000 jobs to a net loss of 17,000, and trimmed January's 130,000-job figure down to 126,000. These revisions removed a further 69,000 jobs from the prior two months' totals, making 2025 the first year since 2010 to record five months of labour market contractions, a period when the economy was still recovering from the global financial crisis.

The Labour Department reported that hiring weakened in February compared with January, when companies, non-profits and government agencies added a combined 126,000 jobs. That January figure had briefly raised hopes of market stabilisation.

The government released the February jobs report this morning.

92,000 jobs lost. 4.4% unemployment. 3rd job loss in 5 months. Manufacturing down 100,000 since Trump took office.

Washington's response? Start a war.

Someone needs to answer for this.https://t.co/aAZWxBY27l… — The Red Brief (@RedBriefNews) March 6, 2026

Those hopes did not survive Friday's data. 'Just when it looked like the labor market was stabilizing, this report delivers a knock-down blow to that view,' said Olu Sonola, head of US economics at Fitch Ratings. 'It's bad news whichever way you look at it.'

The job market had been expected to rebound this year from a lackluster 2025, when the economy averaged roughly 50,000 new jobs per month across Trump's first term, buffeted by the president's erratic tariff policies and the lingering effects of high interest rates. That rebound has not materialised.

The Strikes That Distort the Picture

The losses were broad, though not uniform. February's job losses were widespread, with factories, construction companies and the federal government all shedding workers. Even health care, which has been a consistent source of strength in the job market, lost 28,000 jobs in February, partly as a result of a nurses' strike.

The strike at Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California and Hawaii temporarily removed around 31,000 nurses and front-line health-care staff from payrolls. The Economic Policy Institute noted that roughly one-third of February's private-sector losses were directly linked to the industrial action, which is by definition temporary. Nevertheless, analysts warned against overlooking the underlying weakness.

The manufacturing sector shed 12,000 further jobs between January and February 2026, bringing its total losses to 100,000 since Trump took office in January 2025, a pointed rebuke to the administration's stated goal of reshoring American industry. Federal government employment has also shrunk by approximately 327,000 positions since January 2025.

The information sector lost a further 11,000 jobs in February, as the rise of artificial intelligence and a reversal of the post-pandemic tech hiring boom continued to hollow out employment in that industry.

Iran, Tariffs and the Federal Reserve's Impossible Dilemma

Beneath the sector-by-sector breakdown lies a broader macroeconomic picture that is deteriorating on several fronts simultaneously. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed last month that the economy expanded at an annualised rate of just 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, well below the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 2.5%, and a stark deceleration from the 4.4% rate recorded in the third quarter. Government spending contracted sharply, with the BEA estimating the federal shutdown subtracted approximately one full percentage point from Q4 growth.

The weak employment picture adds to broader economic uncertainty over the war with Iran, which has caused oil prices to surge and saddled businesses and consumers with unforeseen costs. 'The job market is struggling in the face of so many headwinds,' said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. 'Companies are going to be even more reluctant to hire this spring until the war ends and they can see consumers still spending.'

Boston College economist Brian Bethune put the compounding pressures in plain terms. Trump's 2025 tariffs were already a shock to companies' business plans, and just as firms had adjusted to them, their 2026 plans were upended again by the fuel cost surge caused by the war with Iran. That double disruption has left the Federal Reserve in a position that one analyst described as a nightmare. The central bank, which held its key rate steady at 3.5%–3.75% at its January meeting, must now decide whether to cut rates to support a faltering labour market or hold firm to prevent the Iran-driven oil shock from reigniting inflation. The Fed's January statement acknowledged 'elevated' economic uncertainty, while markets are currently pricing in two rate cuts in 2026, the earliest expected no sooner than June.

The next employment situation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled for April 3, 2026; until then, the February figures stand as the starkest single-month indictment yet of the economic conditions unfolding on President Trump's watch.

