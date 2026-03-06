The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has intensified after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos issued a blunt four-word update, saying, 'we're moving on,' following the brief detention of a man connected to the case.

Authorities say the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of television journalist Savannah Guthrie remains an active criminal investigation, with local law enforcement and the FBI continuing to pursue leads weeks after she vanished from her Arizona home.

Disappearance Sparks Major Search Effort

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February 2026 from her residence in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Arizona. According to investigators, she was last seen the evening before and was expected to attend an online church service the next morning, but never appeared.

When family members went to check on her welfare, they discovered she was missing, prompting an urgent search involving local police, federal agents, and search-and-rescue teams.

Evidence discovered at the property quickly raised concerns that Guthrie had not left voluntarily. Blood matching her DNA was reportedly found near the entrance of the home, and investigators began treating the residence as a crime scene.

Sheriff Nanos later said authorities believed the elderly woman had likely been taken from her home against her will during the night. Guthrie's age and limited mobility have further intensified fears for her safety.

Masked Suspect Captured on Camera

One of the most significant pieces of evidence in the case is surveillance footage captured by a doorbell camera outside Guthrie's home.

The footage shows a masked man lingering near the property during the early hours of the morning when she disappeared. Investigators said the individual attempted to tamper with the camera, first trying to remove it and later covering the lens with foliage from a nearby plant.

Authorities described the suspect as a male standing roughly 5 ft 9 in to 5 ft 10 in tall with an average build. The man was reportedly wearing gloves and carrying a black hiking backpack.

The FBI later released still images from the video in an attempt to generate public tips and increased the reward for information leading to a breakthrough in the case to $100,000.

Detained Man Sparks Fresh Questions

The investigation gained new attention after Luke Daley from Arizona, alongside his mum, Mary Daley, was briefly detained during a law enforcement operation connected to the case.

According to officials, the individual was taken in for questioning following investigative activity near the Tucson area. However, authorities later confirmed that the person was released and that no arrests had been made.

Sheriff Nanos offered a brief but notable update when addressing the situation, describing the individual as a 'person of interest' while emphasising that investigators were still working to determine whether he had any involvement in the disappearance.

In an interview with true crime podcaster Briana Whitney, he said, 'What I will say is, we had what we believed to be probable cause to take action against both those individuals and the residences they occupied.'

'That probable cause that we felt was strong was given to the US attorney, the county attorney, and a magistrate, a judge,' he continued. 'They agreed that, yes, here's a warrant, go perform your duties. That court order, that warrant, in both cases, was served and we got what we got from it and we're moving on.'

The sheriff's remarks underscored that the detention was part of routine investigative procedures rather than a confirmed breakthrough in the case.

Investigation Continues Amid Growing Scrutiny

Despite the intense search effort, authorities have yet to identify a confirmed suspect. Law-enforcement officials say they continue to review surveillance footage, forensic evidence, and digital data from the surrounding neighbourhood in the hope of identifying the individual seen in the doorbell video.

Investigators have also received thousands of tips from members of the public since the case became national news.

The probe has drawn significant media attention due to Guthrie's connection to NBC's Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, with national outlets closely following developments in the case.

At the same time, the investigation has faced scrutiny and criticism from some observers over the pace of progress and law-enforcement coordination.

Authorities Urge Public Assistance

Officials say the search for Nancy Guthrie remains a top priority and have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators identify the masked suspect seen near her home.

Law-enforcement agencies continue to examine new leads and forensic evidence as the investigation moves forward.

For now, the mystery surrounding Guthrie's disappearance remains unresolved. Authorities say the case is still evolving and stress that even small pieces of information could prove crucial in helping bring the missing woman home and identifying those responsible.

