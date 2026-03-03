Science/Health Science

NASA Artemis II Spaceflight Expected to Take Off on April 1 

This is not an April Fool's joke. It's an official NASA confirmation for the promising Artemis mission.

By

The NASA Artemis II mission is about to start soon. Just last month, the international space agency successfully resolved the technical issue that forced the rollback of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft from the launch pad.

The 322-foot vehicle will soon return to Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center after engineers identified and repaired a helium flow obstruction in the upper stage.

Engineers Complete Repairs Inside the VAB

NASA Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center

Ars Technica reported that the problem emerged shortly after a successful fueling test on February 21, when NASA loaded the SLS with super-cooled propellants and resolved a previous hydrogen leak. However, ground crews soon discovered they could not properly flow helium into the rocket's upper stage.

Because the upper-stage umbilical connections are only accessible inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), mission managers decided to roll the rocket back for closer inspection and repairs.

Inside the VAB, technicians determined that a displaced seal within a quick-disconnect fitting had restricted the helium flow. Engineers removed and reassembled the affected component, then validated the repair through controlled helium flow tests.

NASA is now investigating why the seal became dislodged to prevent similar issues in future missions.

While the rocket remains inside the VAB, teams are also refreshing several critical systems. These upgrades include installing new flight termination system batteries, replacing flight batteries across the core stage and solid rocket boosters, recharging Orion's launch abort system, and swapping out a seal on the liquid oxygen feed line. The additional steps aim to ensure optimal readiness ahead of the next launch attempt.

Artemis II Launch Window Approaches

NASA plans to return the SLS and Orion stack to the pad later this month, targeting early April launch opportunities beginning April 1. This is not an April Fool's joke to begin with, since the team is seriously considering exploring the deeper parts of the moon soon.

Artemis II will mark the first crewed mission to orbit the Moon since 1972 and the inaugural human flight of NASA's Artemis program.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Nasa
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi

(VIDEO) Iran Appoints Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to Leadership Following Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie
Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: 8-Minute Timeline Gap Revealed in New Video Clue
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Travels to Minneapolis, Minnesota
DHS Shutdown Leaves TSA and Other Security Workers Unpaid Despite Fears of Iran Retaliation
Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead
Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
EU Heightens Economy and Security Watch as UK, France, Germany Side with US on Iran Crisis
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice